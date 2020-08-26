Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will entertain art lovers with the Neapolitan concert. The concert, organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Beyoğlu Municipality, will take place on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. at Talimhane Theater in Istanbul’s Şişli district. All necessary measures against the coronavirus will be taken at the concert.

Emotional Italian folk songs, including "l'te vurria vasa" ("I'd like to kiss you"), "A vucchella" (“A Sweet Mouth”), "Mattinata" (“Morning”), "Non ti scodar di me” (“Do not Forget Me”), “Fenesta Che Lucive" (“The Window Which Used To Shine”), "Dicitencello Vuie" (“Just Tell Her That”), "Tu ca nun chiagne" (“You Who Don’t Cry”), "Torna a Surriento" (“Come Back to Sorrento”), "Mamma" (“Mom”), "Marechiare" (“In Marechiaro”) and "O sole mio" (“My Own Sunshine”), will be performed at the concert.

At the concert, tenors Serkan Bodur, Berk Dalkılıç, Can Reha Gün, Yoel Keşap, Ufuk Toker and Onur Turan will be accompanied by pianist Hüseyin Kaya.