Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will entertain art lovers with the Neapolitan concert. The concert, organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Beyoğlu Municipality, will take place on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. at Talimhane Theater in Istanbul’s Şişli district. All necessary measures against the coronavirus will be taken at the concert.
Emotional Italian folk songs, including "l'te vurria vasa" ("I'd like to kiss you"), "A vucchella" (“A Sweet Mouth”), "Mattinata" (“Morning”), "Non ti scodar di me” (“Do not Forget Me”), “Fenesta Che Lucive" (“The Window Which Used To Shine”), "Dicitencello Vuie" (“Just Tell Her That”), "Tu ca nun chiagne" (“You Who Don’t Cry”), "Torna a Surriento" (“Come Back to Sorrento”), "Mamma" (“Mom”), "Marechiare" (“In Marechiaro”) and "O sole mio" (“My Own Sunshine”), will be performed at the concert.
At the concert, tenors Serkan Bodur, Berk Dalkılıç, Can Reha Gün, Yoel Keşap, Ufuk Toker and Onur Turan will be accompanied by pianist Hüseyin Kaya.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.