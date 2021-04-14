Daily Sabah logo

Sights & cycling: 56th Tour of Turkey gathers world's top riders

by DAILY SABAH Apr 14, 2021 1:38 pm +03 +03:00

The 56th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey started last week in central Turkey's Konya province.

AA Photo

Stage 1. Konya-Konya

What should have been a mountainous opening stage to Urgup in the center of the country was canceled due to heavy snow. But organizers rescheduled it to be raced around the nearby city of Konya on a 72.4-kilometer (45-mile) circuit that suited a mass bunch sprint rather than an elite clique of climbers sharing the spoils.

AA Photo

The urban run was won in 1 hour 35 minutes 38 seconds by Arvid de Kleijn of Rally Cycling.

AA Photo

De Kleijn came from behind to overtake Kristoffer Halvorsen of Norway on the line, while Eduard Grosu of Romania took third.

AA Photo

Stage 2. Konya-Konya

The second stage of the Tour of Turkey was a 144.9-kilometer ride around Konya province.

AA Photo

Veteran British rider Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-Quick Step won the second stage, ending his three-year dry spell.

AA Photo

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix finished second, while Andre Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation came in third.

AA Photo

Stage 3. Beyşehir-Alanya

The third stage was a 212.6-kilometer sprint from Konya's Beyşehir to Mediterranean city of Alanya.

AA Photo

Deceuninck-Quick Step's Cavendish finished first again, tightening his grip on the overall lead.

AA Photo

Cavendish finished the Beyşehir-Alanya ride, the longest of the race, in 5 hours 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

AA Photo

Philipsen was second and Staszek Aniolkowski of Bingoal-Pauwels was third.

AA Photo

Stage 4. Alanya-Kemer

The fourth stage took place between the cities of Alanya and Kemer in southern Turkey's Antalya province.

AA Photo

It was a 184.4-kilometer sprint along Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

DHA Photo

Cavendish won his third stage in a row, finishing the race to Kemer in 4 hours 9 minutes and 38 seconds.

AA Photo

Philipsen and Aniolkowski came in second in third again.

AA Photo

