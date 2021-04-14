Sights & cycling: 56th Tour of Turkey gathers world's top riders

What should have been a mountainous opening stage to Urgup in the center of the country was canceled due to heavy snow. But organizers rescheduled it to be raced around the nearby city of Konya on a 72.4-kilometer (45-mile) circuit that suited a mass bunch sprint rather than an elite clique of climbers sharing the spoils.
