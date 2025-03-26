Latvian bass-baritone Egils Silins took the stage as part of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet’s (IDOB) production of "The Flying Dutchman" ("Der fliegende Hollander").

Considered Richard Wagner's first masterpiece, the opera tells a legendary story and was presented to audiences at the Turkish Telecom Opera Hall in the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

After the performance, Silins spoke to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, emphasizing that Wagner's works should always be experienced with a live orchestra. He said: "Wagner is very different and when you listen to it on a recording, the emotions don't come through. That's why you need to attend the opera in person."

Silins also expressed his appreciation for the warm reception from the Istanbul audience, noting: "During the performance, as a singer, you can feel the audience breathing with you. You have an amazing audience and I am so glad to be on stage here."

A scene from the opera "The Flying Dutchman" at AKM in Istanbul, Türkiye, March 23, 2025. (AA Photo)

He mentioned that many people congratulated him after the show, saying: "This is very interesting. In the West and Europe, people are not always this open. My colleagues and the audience love taking photos with me; it's a great honor. I've been to Istanbul Airport several times, but I've never been in the city. Being in Istanbul was a wonderful surprise. You have a beautiful city full of wonderful people."

The opera was staged under the direction of Sebastian Welker, with Silins performing the role of "Der Hollander." Through his performance, Silins combined the psychological depth and vocal power of the character, offering a unique experience for the audience.

In the opera, the roles of Senta were performed by Evren Ekşi, Daland by Göktuğ Alpaşar, Erik by Efe Kışlalı, Mary by Deniz Likos and Der Steuermann by Berk Dalkılıç.

The show also featured the IDOB Orchestra, conducted by Ibrahim Yazıcı and the IDOB Choir, conducted by Volkan Akkoç. The set design was by Efter Tunç, the costume design by Serdar Başbuğ, the lighting design by Yakup Çartık, and the choreography by Emre Karaca.

The opera is set to return to the AKM on April 5, offering another opportunity for audiences to experience this gripping tale. The story centers around a cursed sea captain, condemned to sail forever with his ghostly crew. Seeking true love to break the curse, he can only come ashore every seven years. His encounter with a Norwegian man named Daland leads him to the man’s daughter, Senta, whose love may hold the key to his salvation. However, the captain’s past betrayals cast a shadow over their potential future together.