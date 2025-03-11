Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB), one of Türkiye’s leading arts institutions, staged the ballet "Le Corsaire" in the Black Sea city of Samsun on Monday.

Inspired by English poet Lord Byron’s poem "The Corsair," the ballet features a libretto by Joseph Mazilier, choreography by Marius Petipa, and music by Adolphe Adam. The production was performed at the Aydın Gün Stage of the Atatürk Cultural Center in Samsun, bringing the classic ballet back to audiences.

The ballet, with choreographic adaptations by Nugzar Magalashvili, was directed by Görkem Cengiz. The SAMDOB Orchestra, conducted by Patrick David Murray, provided the musical accompaniment, with Gözde Yardımlı serving as concertmaster.

The set and costume designs were created by Zekiye Şimşek, lighting design was handled by Oğuz Murat Yılmaz, and video projections were prepared by Murat Turgut.

The two-act ballet, which received significant audience interest, follows this storyline:

As a group of pirates sail the seas, their ship crashes into a large rock and begins to sink. Led by Conrad, the pirates swim to shore and reach an island. Meanwhile, Lankedem, a slave trader, is on the deserted island capturing slaves to sell at the market. In the marketplace, where various goods are being traded, captive women are also on display. Seyyid Pasha selects women as the enslaved dancers perform at Lankedem’s command.