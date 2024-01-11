The General Directorate of Turkish State Theaters (DT) and the Municipal Theatre Of Piraeus of Greece will co-produce William Shakespeare's world-renowned play "Romeo and Juliet."

Speaking at the "2024 Theater Everywhere" launch of the DT General Directorate in Ankara, DT general manager Tamer Karadağlı announced that the play would be staged in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, and finally in Athens.

"'Romeo and Juliet' is a classic of world literature that tells the tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet, children of two feuding families," said Karadağlı. "This play will be the first-ever co-production between the Turkish and Greek theaters. It will strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries and emphasize the timeless value of love."

Turkish State Theaters manager Tamer Karadağlı (C) announced the first-ever co-production between Turkish and Greek theaters, Ankara, Türkiye, Jan. 10, 2024. (IHA Photo)

The play will be rehearsed in Greece and have its first public performance at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) in Istanbul. After touring Ankara and Izmir, it will finally conclude its run in Athens.

Karadağlı affirmed that the Turkish State Theaters will continue their activities this year under the motto "Theater Everywhere, Theater Within Life."

"We will combine traditional theatrical elements with contemporary practices. We will present impactful local productions and major projects during the festival season between March and June. Furthermore, we will take steps to tell our own stories by intertwining our national theaters with the magnificent ancient theaters found throughout Türkiye," he added.