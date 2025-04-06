The Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) has presented the symphonic premiere of "Pinocchio," the 142-year-old children's tale by Carlo Collodi, at the Atatürk Cultural Center's Aydın Gün Stage in northern Türkiye's Samsun.

The world-renowned classic, which explores universal themes such as loyalty and the search for true self, was brought to life in a musical narration format on Saturday, captivating audiences with its enchanting orchestral performance.

The piece, composed by famous pianist, orchestra conductor and opera composer Bujor Hoinic, was narrated by Leyla Ceren Koç and conducted by Artun Hoinic, with SAMDOB's orchestra performing under his direction.

The orchestra, along with a technical team of 60 people, featured concertmaster Bestenaz Yakar Akyuva, while lighting design was managed by Berkay Bayrak and video projections were overseen by Murat Turgut.

The premiere was well-received by both children and art enthusiasts in attendance.

Elçin Sarıökmen, who attended the performance with her 10-year-old son Uras, shared her joy with Anadolu Agency (AA). “We are delighted to be here at the premiere. It was great for the children to get familiar with musical instruments and enjoy beautiful sounds. The narration was also excellent. It was a unique performance, and we thank you for bringing us this new experience,” Sarıökmen said.

Uras Sarıökmen appreciated the show, saying: “The lights and animations were great. The music was wonderful. It was a wonderful performance, everyone should come and see it.”

Eight-year-old Aren Barılı also praised the performance, recommending everyone to see it. “They showed what was happening in the background with photos. The lights were beautiful. They are very talented. They achieved something really difficult. I congratulate them,” Barılı said.

Rüzgar Kökten shared that his favorite part of the performance was when Pinocchio learned from his mistakes.

Defna Gün admired both the set design and the narrator's performance.

Ayşe Güneş Yıldız concluded by stating that the show was beautiful and thanked everyone involved in bringing the performance to life.

The symphonic retelling of Pinocchio's adventures, joys and struggles in pursuit of his dreams will be presented again tomorrow at 4 p.m. for those who missed the premiere.