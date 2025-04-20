The Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) staged the long-awaited world premiere of "Çelebi," an opera composed by Cemal Reşit Rey with a libretto by his brother Ekrem Reşit Rey – both among the first generation of artists of the Republic of Türkiye.

Written in 1945 and composed in its final form in 1975, "Çelebi" had remained unperformed for nearly half a century before its debut at the Opera Stage in Ankara. The production marked a milestone for Turkish opera, showcasing a work that bridges Eastern and Western musical traditions.

Before the performance, General Director of the State Opera and Ballet, Tan Sağtürk, addressed the audience onstage, expressing pride in bringing the opera to life. “This work is a significant milestone in the evolution of Turkish opera, both in its musical language and melodic structure,” he said.

Sağtürk explained that the title "Çelebi" refers to the refined and cultured individual of the Ottoman era, known for an interest in knowledge, literature and the arts. “While the opera follows the character’s journey to understand human relationships, it also narrates a cultural voyage through an East-West synthesis,” he said. “The characters and events reflect the social and cultural atmosphere of the era, and Rey’s musical storytelling enriches this dramatic narrative.”

He also acknowledged the contributions of the artistic and technical teams, calling the production “a tribute to the legacy of (Türkiye's founding leader Mustafa Kemal) Atatürk.” He paid homage to the Rey brothers, calling the opera a cultural resurrection from the dusty pages of history.

Sağtürk extended his gratitude to Aydın Karlıbel, a student of Cemal Reşit Rey, who completed missing sections in the third and fourth acts and prepared a clean 430-page piano-vocal score, making it ready for staging.

"Çelebi" blends Turkish musical motifs with Western operatic techniques and takes the audience on a two-hour journey through history, exploring themes of identity, tradition, and modernity. The opera is centered on a young muezzin from the northwestern city of Edirne, Çelebi Mehmet Efendi, and set during the Tulip Era of the Ottoman Empire. Costumes and stage design reflected the aesthetic of the period.

Though originally written in four acts, the Ankara State Opera presented the production in two. The opera was directed by veteran artist Gürçil Çeliktaş. Rustam Rahmedov conducted the orchestra, with Ivan Pekhov directing the choir.

Leading roles were performed by Seda Aracı Ayazlı as “Fatma,” Aykut Çınar as “Çelebi,” and Erdem Baydar as “Sadrazam.” Distinguished guests attending the premiere included Deputy General Director of the State Opera and Ballet Ahmet Volkan Ersoy, ADOB Director Mithat Karakelle, veteran conductor Rengim Gökmen, and journalist and art critic Şefik Kahramankaptan.

The opera will be staged four more times this season, with performances scheduled from April 21 to 26 and May 3 to 12. Future performances will feature rotating casts: “Fatma” will be played by Seda Aracı Ayazlı, Mehlika Karadeniz Bilgin, and Beste Şahin; “Çelebi” by Aykut Çınar, Ali Murat Erengül, and Barış Yanç; “Rebeka” by Elif Demir, Nihan Inan Özbayrak, and Melis Sağlam; and “Sadrazam” by Erdem Baydar, Umut Kosman, and Emin Özdemir.

The orchestra will be conducted in alternating performances by Rustam Rahmedov, Deniz Erdinç, and Can Okan. Costume design is by Gazal Erten, lighting by Ali Gökdemir, set design by Özgür Usta, and choreography by Nilgün Bilsel Demireller.

"Çelebi," one of Cemal Reşit Rey’s most significant compositions, was inspired by a radio play Ekrem Reşit Rey heard during his tenure at Ankara Radio between 1938 and 1942. Cemal Reşit Rey completed the first version between 1942 and 1945 and revised it in 1973 and 1975.