Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen makes elegant splash for breast cancer

by DAILY SABAH WITH AA Oct 26, 2021 10:01 am +03 +03:00

Turkey's multiple world record holder and free diver Şahika Ercümen wears a pink tulle on her wrist as she dives to raise awareness about breast cancer with the Pi Women's Cancer Society, in Antalya, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2021.

She was accompanied by women battling breast cancer during the dive, who joined her with the pink tulles.

Pink ribbons adorned their scuba diving equipment...

with even the diving masks matched in either pink or purple.

Despite the weather cooling in most of Turkey, Antalya is still relatively warm for the season.

The month of October marks breast cancer awareness month.

Statistics show that breast cancer is the most common kind of cancer in women.

The number is telling: One in nine women worldwide are affected by the cancer.

Over 2 million women were diagnosed with the disease in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)...

with 630,000 of them dying from it.

The main reason for the death ratio being this high is the late diagnosis and lack of access to affordable treatment.

Another grim statistic: According to WHO, breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer...

making it the most common cancer around the world.

It is not the first time that Ercümen took it upon herself to raise awareness for a cause.

Last year she dove in the waters of the historic town of Halfeti, most of which was submerged underwater due to the Birecik Dam in the 1990s, in southeastern Şanlıurfa province to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

