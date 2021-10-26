Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen makes elegant splash for breast cancer

Last year she dove in the waters of the historic town of Halfeti, most of which was submerged underwater due to the Birecik Dam in the 1990s, in southeastern Şanlıurfa province to raise awareness about plastic pollution.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.