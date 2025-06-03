The 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, featured the mesmerizing ballet "Russian Hamlet." The acclaimed St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet brought the production to life on the stage of the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera House, where it resonated powerfully with the audience.

Renowned Russian choreographer Boris Eifman delves deep into the psychological landscape of a ruler torn by inner conflict, surrounded by court intrigues and facing inevitable ruin. With his signature style that emphasizes profound psychological intensity, Eifman masterfully captured the essence of this tragic tale, creating a visually and emotionally compelling performance.

Prior to the performance, Tan Sağtürk, general director of the State Opera and Ballet, welcomed the audience with a heartfelt speech. He invited viewers on a journey beyond time, exploring the fragile depths of the human soul through the festival’s offerings. Sağtürk highlighted the significance of the St. Petersburg Boris Eifman State Academic Ballet Theatre, describing it as a company renowned worldwide and now uniting spectators under the challenging and reflective shadow of Russian Hamlet. He emphasized the festival’s success, noting that more than 20,000 spectators had attended so far.

Sağtürk described "Russian Hamlet," which originally premiered in St. Petersburg on June 24, 1999, as an intense internal storm brought to life through Eifman’s choreographic genius, accompanied by the profound musical scores of Beethoven and Mahler. The ballet intertwines the dark fates of Russian Prince Pavel and Shakespeare’s Hamlet, presenting their parallel worlds through a symbolic mirror. Both characters’ destinies were shaped by childhoods shattered by murder, within palace walls built not on love but suspicion. At the story’s emotional core is Pavel’s struggle to change his country while maintaining just enough distance to hear his own inner voice. Sağtürk expressed that the audience would encounter Pavel at a critical threshold – his spirit still filled with faith, yet sensing a deep fracture beneath the surface. The performance transcends mere drama, posing the timeless existential question: “To be, or not to be.” Perhaps, Sağtürk suggested, the answer is hidden within Eifman’s intricate dance movements.

The ballet’s powerful narrative was brought to life by a remarkable cast. Maria Abashova portrayed the Empress with compelling presence, while Vladimir Afonichkin embodied the Heir. Artyom Lepkov appeared as the Empress’s Favorite, and Lyubov Andreyeva portrayed the Heir’s Wife. Igor Subbotin took on the dual roles of the Heir’s Father and the Ghost, adding layers of complexity to the production.

Drawing inspiration from the dramatic parallels between Shakespeare’s Hamlet and the historical figure of Russian Tsar Paul I, Eifman skillfully wove history and fiction together in this gripping ballet.

"Russian Hamlet" has enjoyed international acclaim, with performances across many countries including the U.S., France, Germany, Austria, Italy, China, South Korea and Argentina. This evening’s performance marked a special moment as the production was staged again for the festival’s grand finale.

The creative team behind the production included Vyacheslav Okunev, who designed the sets and costumes, while lighting was crafted by Alexander Sivaev alongside Boris Eifman himself. The ballet’s choreography received enthusiastic praise, culminating in a standing ovation that celebrated the emotional intensity and artistic brilliance of the performance.