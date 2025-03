Türkiye’s 9th National Antarctica Science Expedition team, backed by the Turkish Presidency and coordinated by Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye Marmara Research Center (TÜBITAK MAM), returned home after a 34-day mission, during which they observed Antarctica’s storms, ocean waves, floating icebergs and vibrant shifts of its natural landscape. Life in Antarctica was recorded from the hatch window of the research vessel during the science expedition.

AA