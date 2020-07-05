The Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) will present “Life on stage. Opera, ballet collage concert” to art lovers as part of measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to SAMDOB, cultural and art events suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak will gradually resume as part of the normalization process. SAMDOB's front garden has been transformed into an open-air stage under a circular on the Controlled Normalization Process of Culture and Art Facilities issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

SAMDOB, which remained closed for nearly three months under COVID-19 measures, will host a concert on the open-air stage organized in line with social distancing rules.

During the concert, Ondokuz Mayıs University Faculty Member Pianist professor Olga Hasanova will accompany soloists as a guest artist. The concert will have mezzo-sopranos Polen Yağmur Arslan and Selin Yılmaz, tenors Halil Kaplan and Yunus Emre Kemal Sönmez and bassist Yağmur Oksayoğlu.

The choreographies prepared by ballet dancer Özlem Özdemir for two tracks from Anjelika Akbar's "Bach A L'Orientale" album will feature ballet dancers Damla Güven, Özlem Özdemir, Çağıl Han Öztornacı, Ecem Günaydın, Çiğdem Zorlukol, Sıla Aşık, Ege Oral, Ozan Fakıoğlu and Ekin Su Cemgil.

The concert can be seen free of charge at 9 p.m. on July 18 at the open-air stage in the SAMDOB garden with the participation of a limited number of art lovers.