On the final day of the 31st International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival, organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the acclaimed opera "Tosca" was performed.

The opera, composed by Giacomo Puccini, was staged by the Antalya State Opera and Ballet at the historic Aspendos Ancient Theater, captivating art enthusiasts in attendance.

Directed by Yiğit Günsoy, the production featured an impressive cast: Nurdan Küçükekmekçi as "Floria Tosca," renowned tenor Paolo Lardizzone as "Mario Cavaradossi," Serhat Konukman as "Il Barone Scarpia," Alaaddin Ataseven as "Cesare Angelotti," Onur Alpaslan as "Il Sagrestano," Mustafa Özşamlı as "Spoletta," Yusuf Yıldız as "Sciarrone," Yalçın Ünsal as "Un Carceriere" and Melisa İnançöz as "Un Pastore."

The orchestral accompaniment was provided by the Antalya and Izmir State Opera and Ballet orchestras under the baton of conductor Lorenzo Castriota, with the Antalya State Opera and Ballet Choir led by choirmaster Mahir Seyrek.

The visual aspects of the production, including set and costume design by Gülden Sayıl, choreography by Özge Ay and lighting design by Mustafa Eski, contributed significantly to the overall experience.

The performance attracted significant attention from art lovers, including Antalya Deputy Governor Suat Seyitoğlu, Serik District Governor Cemal Şahin and Manavgat Mayor Niyazi Nefi Kara. Additionally, over 100 students from the Ibn-i Sina Anatolian Vocational and Technical High School, supported by the Serik District Governorship and the Serik District National Education Directorate, were also in attendance, thanks to the support of the Antalya Governorship.