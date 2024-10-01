Ilhan Durgut, the principal dancer of the Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB), has been invited to perform in the ballet "Zorba," which will take place in Athens, Greece, on Oct. 9. Durgut will portray the character "John" in this production, based on the internationally acclaimed novel by Nikos Kazantzakis.

"Zorba" features music by Mikis Theodorakis, with a libretto and choreography by Lorca Massine. After a five-year hiatus, ADOB staged the ballet last season, where Eren Keleş played "Zorba" and Durgut took on the role of "John." The Greek National Opera extended the invitation to Durgut as part of their new season.

In an interview, Durgut shared insights about his artistic journey since joining ADOB in 2011. He emphasized the rigorous rehearsal process, highlighting their commitment to delivering exceptional performances. "Zorba" has been performed in Ankara for 15 years and Durgut originally played the character "Manolies." Under Massine’s direction, he transitioned to "John" last season and will continue in this role in Ankara this year.

Durgut noted the audience's enthusiastic response to the energetic sirtaki and final dances, often leading to extended performances and encores. He expressed his gratitude for the invitation to perform in Athens, describing the experience as deeply meaningful. "I received a beautifully crafted letter from the Greek National Opera and Ballet inviting me to perform," he said. "I'm the only representative from Türkiye going. We will first rehearse with a 40-member team in Slovenia before moving on to Athens, where I will dance on Oct. 9. This will be my first experience performing abroad alone, and I am very excited."

This performance aligns with the 60th anniversary of Theodorakis's music for "Zorba." Durgut explained that next year will also see a global tour celebrating the 100th birthday of Theodorakis, with performances planned in cities like London, Paris, Rome and Melbourne. The Athens performance will mark the tour's beginning, making Durgut's involvement especially significant.

Durgut dedicates at least six or seven hours each day to practice, understanding that physical conditioning is vital for a dancer. "The more you take care of yourself, the longer your ballet career will be," he remarked. At 31 years old, he feels fit and maintains a disciplined routine as he continues his career. He also expressed a desire to represent Türkiye in performances abroad, mentioning ongoing discussions for potential shows in Northern Ireland and London.

In closing, Durgut thanked the State Opera and Ballet for the opportunity, as well as Lorca Massine and the Greek National Opera for their invitations.