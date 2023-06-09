Daily Sabah logo

Apocalyptic wildfires in Canada devastate millions

by Agencies Jun 09, 2023 6:15 pm +03 +03:00

Thousands have been forced to evacuate and millions of people were told to mask up over the border in New York after smoke from the Canadian wildfires shrouded the city in an apocalyptic smog Wednesday.

More than 20,000 people have so far been displaced while about 3.8 million hectares of land in Canada have been left scorched. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described this wildfire season as the country's worst ever.

Smoke from a steel plant in Hamilton rises against a setting sun, as smoke from wildfires blankets the sky Ontario, Canada, June 7, 2023.

AP

A view looking north on Third Avenue as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada continues to create unhealthy air quality conditions in New York, which is affecting large portions of the United States, New York City, U.S., June 8, 2023.

EPA

The Statue of Liberty is seen amid hazy conditions.

AFP

Traffic moves in New York amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at airports, New York, U.S., June 7, 2023.

AP

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, The Sudbury 17 wildfire burns east of Mississagi Provincial Park near Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada, June 4, 2023.

AP

A helicopter dropping water on the Tantallon Wildfire in Nova Scotia, Canada, June 1, 2023.

EPA

The Chrysler Building is covered in a smoky haze from wildfires in Canada as it blankets Manhattan on June 7, 2023 in New York City. New York topped the list of most polluted major cities in the world on Tuesday night, as smoke from the fires continues to blanket the East Coast.

AFP

A person wears a respiratory mask while riding a scooter in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 9, 2023.

EPA

The Manhattan skyline is seen as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City.

AFP

A Securite Civile Canadair CL-415 aircraft sprays water as it takes part in an exercise simulating a large-scale fire in Marseille, southern France, June 8, 2023.

AFP

Teenagers play basketball as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City.

AFP

A smoke haze is seen over the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

AFP

A cyclist rides under a blanket of haze obscuring the U.S. Capitol.

AFP

Smoke from the West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires in the Dawson Creek Zone, British Colombia, Canada. (AFP Photo / BC Wildfire Service / Handout)

BC Wildfire Service Handout via AFP

This combination of pictures created on June 8, 2023 shows (L) the Eldorado on the Upper West Side of where a Manhattan apartment building is seen in the background as a jogger runs past the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park Oct., 21, 2019 in New York, and (R) people walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.

AFP

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps rehearse in hazy smoke for the Sunset Parade at the Lincoln Memorial.

AFP

A horse is bathed at sunrise outside it's barn prior to the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 8, 2023 in Elmont, New York, U.S.

AFP

The sun is seen rising above the training track prior to the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.

AFP

