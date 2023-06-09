Apocalyptic wildfires in Canada devastate millions

Thousands have been forced to evacuate and millions of people were told to mask up over the border in New York after smoke from the Canadian wildfires shrouded the city in an apocalyptic smog Wednesday.

More than 20,000 people have so far been displaced while about 3.8 million hectares of land in Canada have been left scorched. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described this wildfire season as the country's worst ever.

Smoke from a steel plant in Hamilton rises against a setting sun, as smoke from wildfires blankets the sky Ontario, Canada, June 7, 2023.

AP