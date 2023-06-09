Apocalyptic wildfires in Canada devastate millions

Thousands have been forced to evacuate and millions of people were told to mask up over the border in New York after smoke from the Canadian wildfires shrouded the city in an apocalyptic smog Wednesday.
More than 20,000 people have so far been displaced while about 3.8 million hectares of land in Canada have been left scorched. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described this wildfire season as the country's worst ever.
Smoke from a steel plant in Hamilton rises against a setting sun, as smoke from wildfires blankets the sky Ontario, Canada, June 7, 2023.
This combination of pictures created on June 8, 2023 shows (L) the Eldorado on the Upper West Side of where a Manhattan apartment building is seen in the background as a jogger runs past the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park Oct., 21, 2019 in New York, and (R) people walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023.