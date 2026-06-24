The Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) staged the world premiere of a musical drama adaptation of Sabahattin Ali’s classic novel “Madonna in a Fur Coat” during the Samsun Culture Route Festival.

The production, presented at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Aydın Gün Stage, brings together theater, drama and dance in a two-act performance of one of Turkish literature’s most widely read and translated novels.

The Samsun State Opera and Ballet performs the musical "Madonna in a Fur Coat," Samsun, northern Türkiye, June 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

Directed by Cenk Bıyık, the work features music composed by Kıvanç Fındıklı. The stage adaptation and libretto were written by Ayşe Ceylan, while Kutay Maktay conducted the orchestra.

The production team includes concertmaster Canan Ünal. The choreography was created by Arkın Zirek and Can Tunalı, with set design by Orhan Açıkgöz, costume design by Gülnur Çağlayan Tuluk, digital design by Aisha Hajiyeva, lighting design by Oğuz Murat Yılmaz and video projection design by Murat Turgut.

The story centers on the themes of love, loneliness and missed opportunities, following Raif Efendi’s deep relationship with Maria Puder in Berlin. The narrative is framed through the diary recounted by the character Rasim and a staged representation of Sabahattin Ali as an observing presence.

The Samsun State Opera and Ballet performs the musical "Madonna in a Fur Coat," Samsun, northern Türkiye, June 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

More than 100 artists, including performers, orchestra members, ballet dancers and technical staff, took part in the production, which drew strong audience interest at its world premiere.

The sold-out performance was also attended by Barış Salcan, acting general director and artistic director of Türkiye’s State Opera and Ballet.