Turkish State Theatres, which have been closed for nearly three months as part of the fight against the coronavirus, will reopen on July 2.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State Theatres' first performances will take place at the open-air Ankara Macunköy Campus. They will perform “Around the World in Eighty Days.” The play, prepared for the stage by the Istanbul State Theatre, will be staged each day July 2-4 at the open-air theater in Ankara.

Following Istanbul, theatergoers can enjoy shows in Izmir and Antalya and Ankara will continue as part of the Open Air Summer Plays series.

The Izmir State Theatre will open its curtains each day July 9-11 with "Türkiye Kayası." Meanwhile, the Antalya State Theatre will perform the play, "Buzlar Çözülmeden" on July 23, 24 and 25.

A large number of the Open Air Summer Plays will greet fans at 9 p.m. in July and August.

Tickets and program details, such as exact times, can be found on the Turkish State Theatres' website and via the Sanat Cepte application.