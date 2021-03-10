Mars on Earth: Turkey's Lake Salda may hold clues to ancient life on planet

As NASA's Perseverance rover explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at a lake in southwest Turkey.

NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water.

A general view of Salda Lake in Burdur province, Turkey, March 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)