Türkiye's State Opera and Ballet has recorded historic audience growth over the past two years, General Director and Artistic Director Tan Sağtürk said, as the institution expands its reach with new festivals across the country.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview on Saturday, Sağtürk said the opera and ballet company is a “strong and valuable institution” thanks to its artists and technical staff.

Last month, the organization simultaneously managed eight festivals nationwide, Sağtürk noted. “Our talents can be anywhere. We must bring art everywhere. Under the motto ‘Opera and Ballet Everywhere,’ we launched the first Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival in Şırnak. When we looked at the map, we aimed for provinces long neglected and places we longed to visit,” he said.

The second Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival will begin in Bayburt. Sağtürk said the goal is to create performances that make locals feel, “Bayburt has never seen anything like this.”

He added that other festivals will follow in additional provinces. “Çemişgezek - would it even come to mind when you first think about festivals? That’s where we’ll go next. When the State Opera and Ballet is present in these regions, other institutions also become active. Our major partners include the State Theaters and the General Directorate of Fine Arts. The more we collaborate with local talents, introduce them to conservatories, and share our art with them - even in earthquake-affected regions - the public will see that our work is more than just entertainment,” he said.

Sağtürk emphasized that art and artists play a vital role in motivating communities during crises such as earthquakes and wars.

Reflecting on the institution’s 75-year history, he said, “Opera and ballet have achieved great milestones. But this time, we asked ourselves: Have we done enough to reach the public? Can we do more? This question drove our approach, and the entire State Opera and Ballet team believed in it.”

Describing himself as a team player, Sağtürk said he and his colleagues operate collaboratively. “It’s not ‘I,’ it’s ‘we’ who lead,” he said.

He added that their faith-driven strategy over the past two years has resulted in historic audience engagement. “The response has been incredible, growing steadily and exponentially. It is very valuable. We can see that all our planning and strategy have connected with our audience,” he said.

Sağtürk also highlighted the unique significance of each festival. “Aspendos in Antalya marks its 32nd year, closely aligned with our own history. It started in 1994 and joined the International Festivals Association in 1998. Aspendos also holds international importance,” he said.