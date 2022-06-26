Organized for the 35th time this year, the International Izmir Festival will host a special performance by the Martha Graham Dance Company (MGDC), one of the world's leading dance troupes. In the show, the dance company will perform to Turkish compositions alongside Turkish dancers.

Preparations continue for the Martha Graham Dance Theater, which will be held at the Fuar Open Air Theater on June 28 as part of the festival.

For the 35th anniversary of the festival, Martha Graham Dance Company dancers put together a special piece of choreography using the first and third sections of the young composer Doğaç Işbilen's Piano Concerto, which won the 10th Nejat Eczacıbaşı National Composition Competition.

Nineteen Turkish dancers who will stage this choreography with the Martha Graham troupe are receiving training from choreographers Lloyd Knight and Xin Ying.

Martha Graham Dance Company principal dancer and choreographer Knight said that he is happy to be working with Turkish dancers.

Explaining that Izmir, which he is visiting for the second time, has a special place in his heart, Knight said, "We danced outside and it was very beautiful. You can communicate with nature and with everyone. Although we speak different languages with Turkish performers, dance movements connect us."