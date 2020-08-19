The Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM), one of the most prominent cultural venues in Istanbul, halted its performances on March 13 and completed its seventh season online due to measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The venue will launch its eighth season by opening its doors to art lovers once again starting on Oct. 7, while maintaining social distancing and hygiene rules.

The Zorlu PSM has chosen to focus on theater in its October program because it was one of the art forms most impeded by the pandemic. The program pays special attention to new productions.

A number of recent popular plays will unfold on Turkcell Platinum Stage throughout October. Turkish actress Bergüzar Korel’s solo play “Kızlar ve Oğlanlar” (“Girls and Boys”) will be on stage on Oct. 7-8 while actress Nezaket Erden’s solo play “Sevgili Arsız Ölüm – Dirmit” (“Dear Shameless Death – Dirmit”), an adaption of author Latife Tekin’s novel of the same name, will be performed on Oct. 11. “Pencere” (“The Window”), directed by Birkan Uz and featuring actors Esra Bezen Bilgin, Haluk Bilginer and Kürşat Demir, will take the stage on Oct. 12-13. French novelist and playwright Florian Zeller’s “The Son,” featuring the theme of going, is on the program for Oct. 16. “Gerçek” (“The Real”), the joint production of Zorlu PSM and Talimhane Theater, will be performed on Oct. 19-20. “Hakikat, Elbet Bir Gün” (“The Truth, Certainly One Day”), directed by Serkan Salihoğlu, will mesmerize the audience on Oct. 26. “Çıplak Vatandaşlar” (“Naked Citizens”), which is an adaption of “The Full Monty” starring Cansel Elçin, Reha Özcan and Alican Altun, will meet theater lovers on Oct. 31. Meanwhile, French playwright Moliere’s “The Miser” and “Tartuffe” are slated for Zorlu PSM’s stage on Oct. 14 and Oct. 30 respectively.

Tickets for all the events are on sale on the passo website. Box offices within Zorlu PSM will be operating after the venue is reopened. Other events added to the program will be announced in the coming days.