Istanbul's 1st animal-themed museum opens doors to cat lovers

Sunay Akın, a Turkish poet and author who founded the new museum, said at the opening ceremony that when he visited the Nuremberg Toy Museum in Germany about 30 years ago, he realized that the world of children constitutes the future of humanity.
"We must create generations that pass on the concept of conservation, love of nature, animals, and humans to future generations," said Akın, who also founded the Istanbul Toy Museum.
Pointing out the cat figures at the famed ancient complex of Göbeklitepe, one of the country's most important archaeological sites, Akın said: "We went after all the cats in the history of fairy tales, games, toys, and comics."
"This museum you have seen is a first in this sense," he said. "We want to instill the love of animals into the children's play world."