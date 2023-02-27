Renowned pianist Gülsin Onay recently performed a charity piano recital at the U.K.'s Cambridge University to raise funds for those affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

In a statement on her social media account, Onay expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return to the stage after weeks of mourning and for the overwhelming support of the event held at Girton College's Stanley Library. The hall was fully booked, and the donations collected were a testament to the generosity of the attendees.

The funds raised from the recital will be donated to the UNICEF Turkish National Committee to support children in need. The donations will provide emergency psychosocial support, assess health and nutritional deficiencies, and distribute essential winter clothing, blankets, hygiene kits and other supplies. Thanks to the event's success, UNICEF can assist those affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

The concert featured variations from Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's sonatas, Ahmed Adnan Saygun's allegros and Frederic Chopin's preludes.