In line to make Türkiye energy self-sufficient, Kalyon Karapınar GES, built with solar panels produced at Kalyon PV, plays a crucial role in meeting Türkiye's growing energy needs.

Located in the arid Karapınar region, this immense solar farm not only generates clean energy but also revitalizes the environment, fostering the growth of endemic plants and supporting local sheep farming. The area also features the impressive SCADA building, a masterpiece by architect Caner Bilgin.

I recently visited Kalyon Karapınar GES, one of Europe's largest solar power plants and among the top globally. This impressive facility, constructed with solar panels produced at Kalyon PV, hosted a celebration of World Environment Day with U.N.-Habitat alongside foreign and Turkish journalists. The event highlighted not only the technological prowess but also the stunning architecture of Caner Bilgin. The grandeur of the building and the digital art pieces from Kalyon culture, especially the works of Hakan Yılmaz and Ecem Dilan Köse, were highly impressive.

Celebrating the green transformation, this year's World Environment Day, first observed in 1U72 following the United Nations Environmental Conference, saw the U.N.-Habitat delegation visit Kalyon Karapınar GES, Konya, Türkiye, June 5, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Kalyon Karapınar)

The delegation also toured the "Grazing Pilot Project" area, which has expanded from 70 sheep last year to support 1,000 sheep this year.

Deeply impressed by the success story of Kalyon PV's solar panels, which have transformed from a small seed in Ankara into a massive energy production facility in Konya Karapınar, the U.N. delegation praised Türkiye’s efforts. They highlighted that these facilities meet energy needs and contribute to ecological balance, serving as exemplary models of sustainable energy production.

During the "World Environment Day Youth Panel 2024: Designing a Sustainable Future Together," part of the U.N.'s 3rd Interregional Cities Summit, discussions focused on environmental issues from the youth perspective. Topics included combating climate change, reducing pollution, accelerating the transition to clean energy and protecting and restoring ecosystems to prevent biodiversity loss. The panel emphasized the crucial role of youth in building a sustainable future.

Kalyon PV Chairperson Kübra Kalyoncu Şeherli underscored the significance of the panel held at Karapınar GES on World Environment Day. She highlighted how it enhances youth awareness of environmental issues and provides a platform for them to present their solutions and projects. "We are delighted to host the U.N. delegation among our 2600 football field-sized, eco-friendly panels. They travel the world to raise awareness for a cleaner planet, and here at Karapınar, we showcased our contribution to this mission," said Kalyoncu Şeherli.

Michal Mlynar, the Deputy Executive Director of U.N.-Habitat, joined the panel via video conference and expressed gratitude to the Turkish government and Kalyon PV for their efforts in reducing environmental footprints and hosting the World Environment Day event.

Preventing carbon emissions

Murtaza Ata, Board Member and CEO of Kalyon Energy, highlighted the role of the Karapınar Solar Power Plant in increasing Türkiye’s installed solar energy capacity by 15%. With 3.5 million solar panels produced at Kalyon PV, the project generates nearly 3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to power a city of 2 million people. The plant prevents approximately 1.7 million tons of carbon emissions annually and contributes $600 million in foreign currency savings.

Kalyon Holding CEO Mustafa Koçar emphasized the importance of youth participation in building a more livable world. "We are proud to host the U.N.-Habitat Youth Advisory Board at Kalyon Karapınar GES, showcasing our renewable energy achievements. This collaboration with the U.N. underscores our commitment to a sustainable future," said Koçar.