Vision Art Platform is hosting a new group exhibition, “Botanicals,” at its London location on Mortimer Street. Curated by Gary Sangster, the exhibition explores the multilayered relationship between plant life and humanity and will be on view until Aug. 14

Bringing together works by Ackroyd & Harvey, Benjamin Jones, Rosemary Laing, Wendy McMurdo, Eamon O’Kane and Deirdre O’Mahony, the exhibition invites visitors to reconsider the relationship between nature, culture, ecology and human intervention through contemporary art.

An undated view of artworks by Ackroyd & Harvey on display in the "Botanicals" exhibition at Vision Art Platform, London, U.K. (Photo courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

Approaching plants not only as aesthetic elements of nature, but as indispensable and constantly evolving resources that shape human life, “Botanicals” addresses the symbiotic relationship between plants and humans.

Through works spanning photography, painting, drawing, and moving image, the exhibition opens up questions about humanity’s interaction with and dependence on plant life amid rapidly changing scientific, technological and social conditions.

An undated view of artworks by Deirdre O’Mahony on display in the "Botanicals" exhibition at Vision Art Platform, London, U.K. (Photo courtesy of Vision Art Platform)

The term botanicals refers to substances, extracts or parts derived directly from plants and valued for the medicinal, aromatic or culinary properties. As they encompass such a broad category, botanicals are used across a wide variety of industries, from holistic medicine to food production.

According to the exhibition organizers, the works are intended to encourage reflection and dialogue rather than promote a single interpretation, emphasizing perception, aesthetics and critical engagement with the role of plants in human life.