A Jackson Pollock painting sold for a record $181.2 million on Monday at Christie's in New York, leading a blockbuster day at the auction house.

With its black drips of paint accented by touches of red on a huge canvas spanning over 3 meters (9 feet), Pollock's "Number 7A, 1948" sold for $181.2 million, including fees

According to ARTnews, the sale makes it the fourth most expensive work ever sold at auction.

The previous auction record for the abstract expressionist painter was $61.2 million, set in 2021. Other works by him have been sold privately for up to $200 million.

"It is with this work that Pollock finally frees himself from the shackles of conventional easel painting and produces one of the first truly abstract paintings in the history of art," Christie's said in a statement.

"Danaide," a bronze head sculpted around 1913 by Romanian-born artist Constantin Brancusi, sold for $107.6 million, topping its previous record of $71.2 million set in 2018.

"No. 15 (Two Greens and Red Stripe)" by American painter Mark Rothko sold for $98.4 million, while Catalan artist Joan Miro's "Portrait of Madame K." was bought for $53.5 million.

The sales smashed previous records for Rothko ($86.9 million) and Miro ($37 million) set in 2012.

Monday's eye-watering auction follows a string of records set at Sotheby's in November last year.

Austrian master Gustav Klimt's "Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer," which he painted between 1914 and 1916, sold for $236.4 million, becoming the second most expensive work ever sold at auction.

"The Dream (The Bed)" (1940), a self-portrait by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, sold for $54.7 million, setting a record for the price of a painting by a woman.

The most expensive painting ever sold at auction remains the "Salvator Mundi," (Savior of the World), a Renaissance work attributed to Leonardo da Vinci, which was bought for $450 million in 2017.