When one looks back at Türkiye’s intellectual life over the past half century, a few figures stand out not only for their academic accomplishments but also for the lasting imprint they leave on the public imagination. Ilber Ortaylı was one of those rare figures.

Calling him simply a professor of history never quite captures the whole picture. Yes, he was a serious scholar who spent decades teaching from the lectern. But he was also something rarer: a storyteller who could pull history out of archives and textbooks and place it back into everyday life. In his hands, the past was never distant. It felt immediate, alive and surprisingly relevant.

Perhaps that is why, in Türkiye, the social sciences – especially history – began to feel less like a discipline confined to academic shelves and more like a shared public conversation. Television programs, packed lecture halls, crowded university auditoriums, even casual cafe discussions – history began appearing everywhere. And often, somewhere in the middle of those conversations, you would hear Ortaylı’s voice.

He was born in 1947 in Bregenz, Austria, into a family that had migrated to Türkiye. In many ways, his background reflected the layered geography of the wider Turkic and Ottoman worlds. His family roots traced back to Crimea and he grew up within a cultural memory shaped by displacement, resilience and intellectual tradition. One might say he represented one of the later links in a long chain of scholars and travelers whose spiritual and cultural heritage stretched back to the wandering dervishes of the Turkic world.

From an early age, he showed a fascination with languages and cultures. That curiosity never left him. Over time it expanded his perspective beyond Ottoman history to a far wider historical landscape. A defining stage in that intellectual journey came at Ankara University’s Faculty of Political Science, one of Türkiye’s most respected academic institutions. The training he received there helped shape the historical method that would guide his entire career.

Much of Ortaylı’s scholarship focused on Ottoman administrative history and the empire’s relationship with Europe. Yet his thinking rarely stayed within narrow national or disciplinary boundaries. He moved easily across regions: Türkiye, Central Asia, Europe, Russia, the Middle East. For him, history was never the story of a single nation. It was the shared memory of civilizations constantly touching, clashing, and influencing one another.

That worldview shaped his understanding of the Ottoman Empire. Ortaylı did not see it merely as a political structure but as a vast civilizational space, one where languages, religions and cultures coexisted in a complex mosaic. To understand the Ottoman past, he often argued, one must look beyond Istanbul. One must also look toward Europe, Russia and the Middle East. In a country where historical narratives were often confined within narrower frameworks, this broader lens set him apart.

Among scholars, one of his most influential works remains "İmparatorluğun En Uzun Yüzyılı" (“The Longest Century of the Empire”), a study of the Ottoman Empire’s transformation during the 19th century. The book examines the pressures of modernization and the empire’s evolving relationship with Europe with unusual clarity. Behind that work - indeed behind much of Ortaylı’s intellectual formation - stood the profound influence of the eminent historian Halil İnalcık.

But books alone cannot explain Ortaylı’s place in Turkish cultural life.

He was a presence. On television panels, in lecture halls, at public conferences, in long evening conversations. His delivery had a theatrical quality, not in the sense of exaggeration, but in its ability to transport listeners. One moment he would be describing the bureaucratic machinery of the Ottoman state; the next he might guide his audience through the corridors of an imperial palace or down the narrow streets of a European port city.

History, when he spoke about it, was never a list of dates. It was a lived narrative.

For many people in Türkiye, history was learned not from textbooks but from listening to İlber Ortaylı.

Listening to 'Ilber Hoca'

In Türkiye, he was often called simply "Ilber Hoca" (Professor Ilber.) I had the chance to encounter him in various settings over the years: academic gatherings, public events, conferences and the occasional informal conversation after a lecture. Each meeting felt, in its own way, like a small seminar.

Wherever the conversation began, it inevitably found its way back to history.

I remember once attending a conference where he delivered a long speech in Russian. The room included Russian academics and diplomats. As he spoke, the audience listened with growing admiration. When he finished, the reaction was unmistakable. It was one of those moments that revealed something essential about him. For Ortaylı, language was not merely a tool for communication. It was a doorway into understanding entire civilizations.

I have followed his work since the 1990s. Over the years, I listened to many of his lectures. Listening to him was never just about absorbing information. It was about encountering a wider intellectual horizon. He had the rare ability to explain complex historical questions with clarity and calm confidence.

At times, he expressed opinions that pleased certain political circles; at other times, he said things that irritated those very same audiences. But he never seemed concerned with pleasing anyone. He spoke plainly and directly, always aware of what he was saying and why.

Outside the lecture hall, he was a lively conversationalist. Gatherings around him quickly turned into animated discussions. One of his most significant contributions, perhaps, was reconnecting segments of Türkiye’s urban, secular society with the Ottoman past, a history that for years had often been approached with distance or discomfort. Through his storytelling, that past became more accessible, less abstract and more human.

His memory was legendary. Yet what impressed people even more was his endless curiosity for history, language and culture. No matter the topic, he seemed to have something thoughtful to say.

Watching that intellectual range, one could not help occasionally thinking of historians such as Fernand Braudel, whose work similarly expanded the boundaries of historical interpretation. Ortaylı belonged to that tradition of historians who see the past not as a narrow field but as a vast landscape.

He was also one of the few Turkish historians capable of speaking to international audiences about the country’s past with authority and nuance. His tone, however, was rarely confrontational. More often it carried a quiet distance, even a certain philosophical detachment.

Legacy of Turkish intellectual

Of course, visibility invites criticism. And Ortaylı was no exception. Some academics occasionally suggested that media appearances risked diluting scholarly rigor. Others questioned his emphasis on historical continuity between the Ottoman Empire and the modern Turkish Republic. Still others argued that his popular style overshadowed his more academic work.

Yet beyond those debates lies a simpler truth. Ortaylı did not treat history as a battlefield for ideology. He approached it as a vast human story that needed to be understood rather than defended. He worked through documents, archives, languages – letting sources guide his interpretations.

Perhaps that is precisely why he drew criticism from different directions. But he also accomplished something remarkable. He made millions of people curious about history. He reminded audiences that the past is not merely a distant memory but one of the most powerful tools for understanding the present.

Now he is gone.He leaves behind countless lectures, television programs, conversations and hundreds of scholarly works. But more than that, he leaves behind a way of thinking. A way of looking at history with breadth, patience and intellectual courage.

The voice that once carried those stories is silent now.

Yet the stories themselves remain.

And the space he leaves behind will not be easily filled.