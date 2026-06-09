I am a painter, but I have always had a special affection for photography. Not because I see it as an alternative to painting, but because so many of my paintings begin with a photograph. A fleeting shadow, an unexpected reflection on a window, the particular way light settles on a face, a landscape captured almost accidentally during a journey, or even an image stored and forgotten for years on a phone can later become my foundation of an entire series. Painting and photography, especially in the modern era, have never existed as isolated disciplines. They have evolved through a continuous conversation, borrowing from one another, challenging one another and ultimately expanding each other’s possibilities.

Among photographic techniques, long exposure has always fascinated me the most. There is something deeply poetic about a photograph that refuses to freeze a single instant and instead records the passage of time itself. The resulting image exists somewhere between presence and absence, certainty and dissolution. It captures not only what was there, but also what was disappearing.

When I first encountered the work of Gerhard Richter, I felt as though I had discovered a painter who had somehow translated that very sensation into oil paint. I fell in love with his art almost immediately.

That fascination deepened further after I watched "Never Look Away," Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s remarkable film inspired by Richter’s life. The film is ostensibly about an artist, yet it ultimately becomes a meditation on memory, history, trauma and the mysterious ways in which personal experience is transformed into visual language. I remember leaving the film with a renewed sense of wonder, not only toward artistic creativity but toward the extraordinary human capacity to create. It was one of those rare moments that remind us why art continues to matter.

Recently, as I have been developing the conceptual foundations of a new body of work exploring the relationship between painting and photography, I have found myself returning to Richter once again. Few artists have examined the boundary between these two mediums with such intellectual rigor, technical innovation and philosophical depth. More importantly, few have altered our understanding of what an image actually is.

Painter born between 2 Germanys

Born in Dresden in 1932, Richter entered the world at a moment when Germany was moving toward one of the most catastrophic chapters in its history. His childhood unfolded under National Socialism, while his adolescence and early adulthood were spent in East Germany under Soviet influence. Few major artists of the postwar era experienced such dramatically opposed ideological systems from within.

The Gerhard Richter exhibition in Neue Nationalgalerie (New National Gallery), Berlin, Germany, Jan. 11, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

This dual experience would profoundly influence his artistic outlook. Unlike many artists whose careers are defined by a coherent philosophical position, Richter became increasingly suspicious of certainty itself. Having witnessed political systems that claimed exclusive ownership of truth, he developed a lifelong skepticism toward absolutes, whether political, aesthetic or ideological.

He initially trained at the Dresden Academy of Fine Arts, where socialist realism dominated artistic education. Art was expected to communicate clear messages, support collective ideals and serve social purposes. Ambiguity was discouraged. Subjectivity was secondary to ideology.

Yet ambiguity would later become Richter’s most important artistic territory.

In 1961, shortly before the Berlin Wall divided Germany physically as well as symbolically, Richter fled to West Germany. The move exposed him to artistic developments that had remained largely inaccessible behind the Iron Curtain. Suddenly he encountered abstract expressionism, pop art, minimalism, conceptual art and the rapidly evolving visual culture of the West.

What emerged from this encounter was neither a straightforward embrace of abstraction nor a rejection of representation. Instead, Richter embarked upon a career dedicated to questioning the very assumptions upon which both traditions rested.

His art would become an investigation into uncertainty itself.

When photography changed painting forever

The story of Gerhard Richter cannot be separated from the story of photography.

The invention of photography in the 19th century fundamentally altered the historical role of painting. For centuries, painters had functioned as image-makers, documenting individuals, landscapes, events and collective aspirations. The camera suddenly appeared capable of performing many of these tasks with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Throughout the 20th century, artists struggled with the implications of this transformation. If photography could record reality more efficiently, what remained for painting to do? Many responded by abandoning representation altogether. Others sought increasingly expressive or conceptual approaches. Richter chose a far more complex path. Rather than resisting photography, he confronted it directly.

Beginning in the early 1960s, he started painting from photographs. Family snapshots, newspaper images, magazine illustrations, historical archives, police records, amateur photographs, aerial views, portraits and landscapes all became source material. At first glance, many of these works resemble black-and-white photographs enlarged onto canvas. Yet closer inspection reveals a crucial difference.

They are blurred. This blur would eventually become one of the most recognizable elements of Richter’s visual language. Importantly, the blur is not merely stylistic. It functions as a philosophical intervention. Photography traditionally carries an aura of authority. Even in an age of digital manipulation, photographs continue to enjoy a reputation for evidentiary credibility. Richter’s blurred images subtly undermine that assumption. By introducing uncertainty into seemingly objective photographs, he forces viewers to reconsider the relationship between seeing and knowing.

Gerhard Richter attends a press conference before the opening of his solo exhibition "Richter" in the Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin, Germany, Feb. 10, 2011. (Shutterstock Photo)

His work therefore engages with questions explored by thinkers such as Walter Benjamin, Roland Barthes and Susan Sontag. Benjamin famously argued that mechanical reproduction transformed the nature of art and perception. Barthes explored photography’s intimate relationship with memory and mortality. Sontag examined photography as a cultural and political practice. Richter enters this conversation not as a theorist but as a painter. His canvases do not explain these questions, but embody them.

Painting like a long-exposure photograph

Among Richter’s many achievements, perhaps none is more fascinating than his ability to translate photographic perception into painterly language. Long-exposure photography occupies a unique position within the medium. Unlike conventional photographs that freeze a fraction of a second, long exposures accumulate time. Movement becomes visible. Stationary elements remain relatively stable while moving subjects dissolve into traces, streaks and atmospheric veils. The resulting image often appears dreamlike, hovering between documentation and abstraction. Richter achieved a remarkably similar effect through paint. Yet what makes this achievement extraordinary is that he did not simply imitate photographic blur. He transformed it into something conceptually richer. Many of his paintings begin with highly detailed reproductions of photographs. Once the image has been established, Richter intervenes. Through carefully controlled gestures, he drags brushes, cloths or other tools across the painted surface. Edges soften. Details disappear. Contours dissolve. Precision gives way to ambiguity.

The resulting image resembles a photograph captured through motion or extended exposure, yet its meaning differs profoundly. A camera produces blur because something moved. Richter produces blur because perception itself is unstable. This distinction lies at the heart of his practice.

His blurred paintings suggest that memory functions less like an archive and more like an evolving reconstruction. We do not remember experiences with photographic precision. Faces fade. Locations merge. Details disappear while emotions remain surprisingly vivid. Richter’s paintings evoke this condition with extraordinary sensitivity. Looking at one of his blurred portraits often feels less like examining an image and more like experiencing the act of remembering. The painting seems suspended between appearance and disappearance, between revelation and concealment. In this sense, Richter accomplished something remarkably rare. He translated not merely the visual effects of photography but the psychological experience associated with it. The blur became a language through which time, memory, and uncertainty could be painted.

Memory, history and ethics of looking

Richter’s engagement with photography extends far beyond formal experimentation. His paintings frequently confront the relationship between personal memory and historical trauma. Germany’s 20th-century history looms over much of his work. Family photographs become entry points into larger historical narratives. Intimate moments reveal political realities. Personal memory intersects with collective catastrophe. One of the most poignant examples involves paintings based on photographs of his aunt Marianne, who became a victim of the Nazi euthanasia program. The images are quiet and deeply human, yet they carry immense historical weight. Richter avoids overt political statements. Instead, he allows the image itself to become a site of reflection. This strategy distinguishes him from many politically engaged artists. Rather than illustrating historical arguments, he explores how history survives within images.

His monumental Atlas project further demonstrates this approach. Developed over decades, Atlas consists of thousands of photographs, newspaper clippings, sketches and visual references collected by the artist. It functions simultaneously as an archive, a diary, a research tool and an artwork in its own right. Long before social media transformed humanity into compulsive image collectors, Richter recognized that modern life would increasingly be mediated through photographs. Atlas reveals an artist attempting to navigate this overwhelming visual landscape. It also reveals an important truth about his practice: Richter is not merely a painter of images. He is an investigator of images. He studies how they are produced, circulated, remembered, forgotten and transformed.

The film "Never Look Away" captures this dimension beautifully. Although not a literal biography, the film explores the ways in which personal trauma, historical violence, and artistic vision become intertwined. It suggests that images are never innocent. They carry histories, memories, and emotional residues that often remain invisible at first glance. Richter’s art operates within precisely this territory.

Saving painting from photography

One of the most significant contributions Richter has made to contemporary art lies in his refusal to accept the supposed opposition between painting and photography.

A visitor attends the Gerhard Richter retrospective, Paris, France, Oct. 16, 2025. (Getty Images Photo)

For much of the 20th century, discussions about the two mediums were framed as a competition. Photography was associated with technological progress and objective recording. Painting was often positioned as subjective, expressive or increasingly obsolete. Richter dismantled this binary. He demonstrated that painting could absorb photography without surrendering its own identity. More importantly, he showed that photography itself could become a subject for painting rather than merely a source. This achievement may appear obvious today, but it was far from inevitable.

By incorporating photographic imagery into painting while simultaneously questioning photographic truth, Richter created a new visual territory. His work acknowledges the camera’s influence while preserving painting’s unique capacity for reflection, interpretation and ambiguity. In doing so, he helped secure painting’s relevance within contemporary culture.

His influence can be seen across generations of artists who engage with archives, found photographs, digital imagery and questions of visual memory. Whether working in painting, photography, video or installation, countless contemporary artists operate within a conceptual landscape that Richter helped establish.

Equally important is his refusal to remain stylistically fixed. While many artists become associated with a single recognizable aesthetic, Richter has spent decades moving between radically different approaches. Photorealistic portraits coexist with luminous abstractions. Landscapes appear alongside color charts. Delicate studies share space with monumental squeegee paintings.

This diversity is not evidence of inconsistency. Rather, it reflects a profound commitment to artistic inquiry. Richter treats style as a question rather than an answer. Each body of work becomes an investigation into a different aspect of perception.

Why Richter matters more than ever

Today, Richter’s work feels more relevant than ever.

When he began painting from photographs in the 1960s, society was already becoming increasingly image-driven. Yet even he could not have anticipated the scale of visual saturation that would characterize the 21st century. We now inhabit a world in which billions of images are produced every day. Photographs circulate globally within seconds. Artificial intelligence generates convincing images of events that never occurred. The distinction between documentation and fabrication becomes increasingly fragile.

Under these conditions, Richter’s lifelong exploration of uncertainty acquires renewed urgency.

His paintings remind us that images should never be consumed passively. Seeing is not synonymous with understanding. Visibility does not guarantee truth. Every image contains absences as well as information.

Perhaps this is why his work continues to resonate across generations.

Richter understood that the challenge facing contemporary culture was never simply technological. It was perceptual. The central question was not whether cameras would replace painters, but how human beings would continue to navigate reality in a world increasingly mediated by images.

His art offers no definitive answers.

Instead, it cultivates a form of visual attentiveness that feels increasingly necessary.

As I continue developing my own ideas around painting and photography, I find myself returning to this lesson repeatedly. What interests me is no longer the photograph itself but the space that exists between the photograph and the painting, between the moment an image is captured and the moment it is remembered, interpreted, transformed and ultimately reimagined.

That space is where Richter spent his career working. It is also where some of the most exciting artistic possibilities continue to emerge.

Gerhard Richter did not simply blur photographs with paint. He fundamentally changed the way we think about images, memory and representation. He showed that uncertainty can be intellectually productive, that ambiguity can possess extraordinary emotional power, and that painting remains uniquely capable of exploring dimensions of human experience that no camera can fully capture.

As I work on a series that explores similar points, I increasingly realize that what interests me is not the photograph itself, but the distance between the photograph and the painting. The photograph captures a moment. The painting transforms it. Somewhere in that transformation, something uniquely human emerges. A memory, an emotion, a doubt, a longing, or perhaps a truth that could never be recorded by a lens alone.

That, ultimately, may be Richter’s greatest lesson. The most compelling images are not always the sharpest ones. Sometimes it is within the blur that we begin to see more clearly. And perhaps that is why, decades after first encountering his work, I still find myself returning to it not only as an admirer, but as a painter searching for new ways of seeing.