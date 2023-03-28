When it comes to bold costumes, elaborate makeup and striking hairstyles, the genre that immediately springs to mind is glam rock. Characterized by catchy hooks and guitar riffs, glam rock is a popular subgenre of hard rock and heavy metal. One of the most prominent teen idols and glam rock stars of the ’90s and 2000s was Jonne Aaron, the lead vocalist of the Finnish band Negative. In this interview, we spoke with Jonne Aaron about his experiences in rock 'n' roll and his passion for glam music.

“I had an art fever, and the only explanation was rock ‘n' roll. And I was lucky enough to follow my dream. That’s it,” Jonne Aaron said, almost without pausing to think about the next words. “During the days in Mexico, we were the opening band, and the audience was very aggressive. They threw all kinds of things at us on the first songs of the sets. After a few songs, they stopped, and we were pleased to see the crowd on our side. But I remember how everything felt perfect. This is magic,” he recalled.

There’s something about interviewing rock stars that can make any music journalist inexplicably burst with energy. Perhaps it’s the symbolic challenge that each new performance represents or the fact that these musicians embody a rebellious spirit that defies the norms of society. Whatever the reason, rock stars have a way of leaving indelible images in our minds. And if you’re a fan of the Finnish glam-rock band Negative or the iconic lead vocalist Jonne Aaron, his words in this interview will undoubtedly have you raising your fist.

It’s no secret that Negative is my all-time favorite band, and Jonne Aaron is one of the most iconic figures to emerge from the ’90s music scene. With a truly one-of-a-kind voice, Jonne Aaron defied the idea that glam rock culture was purely artificial. He significantly challenged the smug “authenticity” that has long plagued the singer-songwriter genre. By embracing theatricality and pushing the boundaries of self-expression, Jonne Aaron and his bandmates helped create a vibrant, larger-than-life rock 'n' roll experience that inspires fans worldwide.

The story doesn’t simply end there, as Jonne Aaron’s brilliance has continued to touch and inspire fans around the globe. As an ardent rock 'n' roll fan, I’m glad by his relentless pursuit of self-transcendence and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of his craft. Whenever Jonne Aaron unveils a new album, he consistently delivers top-notch quality work akin to a more exquisite and refined successor to his previous music. But what truly sets him apart is his extraordinary talent for imbuing his songs with a depth of emotion often lacking in contemporary music.

“What makes me feel passionate about music is everything. This is what I am most passionate about. Sometimes it calms. Sometimes, it energizes me. I have a sense of melody and am very sensitive to moods and environments. I get these feelings that come with the melodies. Sometimes I write music in my dreams and go to dreamy places. Since I was 18, being an artist has been my only job, so I had time to focus on music,” he said.

Glam Rock is a rock 'n' roll music subgenre that originated in the U.K. during the early 1970s. It was characterized by extreme costumes, makeup and hairstyles, including platform shoes and glitter, which added to the striking interpretation of rock music. The pioneers of glam rock included David Bowie and T-Rex’s Marc Bolan, with their heavy makeup and flamboyant personalities during concerts. Other early glam rock bands included Queen, Sweet, the New York Dolls, Slade, and artist Elton John. However, it is worth noting that the genre’s historical reality goes beyond the period, scene and movement itself, as it has deep roots in the ancestral continuum of rock 'n' roll, which dates back to the 19th century and includes the Rolling Stones, Velvet Underground, Little Richard and others.

“I was very young when we started as a group, so it’s only natural to review different styles and try on different kinds of outfits on the show. Musically, we were never a gothic group,” he said.

He added: “But for me, rock ‘n' roll has always been peace and love; it’s a kind of message. You shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Think of The Beatles; it’s just pure peace and love. Think about it, I was 14 when we started and 17 when we got our first record deal,” he said.

“Everything came so naturally to me. When I played the guitar for the first time, I felt like I was a part of it. For a long time, I did not explain myself or the real me in this way. I guess it’s the same feeling you feel too ... Think about the first time you fell in love. Just like that,” he added.

Prominent musician Jonne Aaron. (Photo by Tiina Routamaa)

Mirror effect

Experiencing emotions with passion is a fundamental goal of human existence. However, this takes on a more specific significance for artists, as they can reflect on their emotional experiences through their creative works with originality and innovation. While love, which enables the most intense emotional experiences, is a universal sentiment, an artist’s love is particularly significant due to its influence on creative output. Creation is impossible without the power of emotions and their effects. The creative process involves shaping one’s thoughts, influenced by emotions and imagination, into a work of art. Spinoza viewed emotions as a differential degree of power, signifying that they induce change. Therefore, the effect of emotions on the creative process and the magnificence of the resulting work are crucial considerations.

As an artist, Jonne had to be a critical thinker and a creator of his values while producing his work. Therefore, it is crucial to understand what inspired him to fulfill this weighty responsibility.

“I have to admit I was a bit lazy with practice, so when I heard Kurt Cobain’s songs and his playing style, I realized I didn’t have to be Jimi Hendrix to make great songs,” he explained.

Indeed, it is an indisputable fact that the state of “emotion” has a significant impact on the creative process. Emotions are a driving force for artists, enabling them to experience and express their feelings at the highest level. The intensity of an artist’s emotional state can influence the direction and style of their work, as well as the depth and power of its impact on the viewer or listener.

“My father played drums all the time, so I grew up in the family seeing my father that way, and when I was 11, my father gave me my first acoustic guitar. My dad showed me some chords and showed me how to play the ‘Hotel California’ song and after that, I started taking classical music lessons to learn the basics. I also got inspired as a kid by watching some live Beatles songs and music videos like Guns N’ Roses.”

Hearing traces

The artist hears himself/herself. The difference here is for the artist to realize the creation, they need to recognize, taste and experience emotions. Otherwise, the result will be artificial. When it comes to music, if the artist does not truly experience and digest their feelings, their performance will lack authenticity. To create something that genuinely reflects our lived experiences, we must pay close attention to the marks we leave behind. There exists a relationship between Jonne and his work that often remains hidden from the outside world. We can even say a multidimensional relationship exists between artists and their creativity. This involves the power of intuition and dreaming, which allows artists to create with a more profound sense of purpose and meaning.

“Often, the melody and mood come first and then the story starts to take shape around the melody. First, there may be feelings and images, then the words begin to write on their own. The urge to create music is to keep it alive in the world. Not especially for me or the fans, but for everyone,” he explained.

He defines his music as definitely versatile.

“There are some Negative remnants combined with some old-spirited Finnish music. Despite my rock roots, I also love pop music,” he remarked.