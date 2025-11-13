Muazzez Abacı, one of the master figures of Turkish classical music, has died at the age of 78.

Last October, she underwent angioplasty and stent treatment due to heart problems. She had been receiving medical care in the United States. Known for her powerful voice, classical style and masterful interpretations, Abacı left a lasting mark on over half a century of Turkish music history. She was also honored as a State Artist of Türkiye.

Early life

Born Hicran Muazzez Abacı on Nov. 12, 1947, in Ankara. Abacı lost her father, renowned boxer Oktay Altıok, at a young age. Her childhood was shaped by this loss. She began her education at a boarding school before continuing at Ankara College.

In an interview, she reflected on the absence of her father: "My father, Oktay Abacı, died of pneumonia. He was one of Türkiye's top athletes and an excellent boxer. Back then, antibiotics were not available when he fell ill, and we lost him. All that remains are fragmented memories. I spent years searching for his friends to hear their stories and fill the void left by his absence."

From a young age, Abacı was immersed in music. She performed in gatherings attended by prominent figures, including former President Celal Bayar. Recalling one early performance, she shared: "I was about 7 or 8 years old, in the second grade. During a formal evening organized by my stepfather’s workplace, we were asked to perform. I sang 'Üsküdar’a Giderken' on stage. Bayar called me over and told my mother, ‘This girl has great talent in music. She must not give up pursuing it.’ That night marked the true beginning of my musical journey."

Her early experiences laid the foundation for a career that would blend technical mastery with expressive performance.

Professional career

Abacı took her first professional steps in 1966 by passing an entrance exam at TRT Ankara Radio. During her internship there, she honed her knowledge of Turkish classical music, learned makam theory and developed the disciplined approach to repertoire that would define her career.

Reflecting on her early career, she said: "I was a soloist at the Ankara State Choir for 11 years, performing across the country. I retired from there, but I love my country dearly. I earned my living here and grew up on this land."

At 18, she married police officer Abdurrahman Abacı, with whom she had a daughter, Saba Abacı, in 1969. Though they divorced in 1970, she retained her former husband’s surname.

Rise to fame

Abacı transitioned from radio to the stage, giving her first concert three years after joining TRT. Her first record, "Bir Sen Kaldın İçimde," was released in 1973 under Kervan Records. Over the years, she released nearly 30 albums, including notable works such as "Dönüş (1978)," "Yasemen (1981)," "Şakayık (1983)" and "Vurgun (1990)," featuring lyrics by Cemal Safi.

While celebrated for her interpretations of classical Turkish pieces, Abacı also performed works by contemporary artists. Popular songs such as "Sensiz Saadet Neymiş," "Kimseye Etmem Şikayet," "Bir Bahar Akşamı" and "Seni Ben Ellerin Olsun Diye mi Sevdim" showcased her versatile voice and deep emotional expression.

She performed for years at Maksim Gazinosu, alongside contemporaries like Bülent Ersoy and Emel Sayın. In 1998, she was honored with the title of State Artist. Throughout her career, she received numerous awards, including the Golden Record and Lifetime Honor Award.

Later work

Abacı also appeared in television and advertising projects. She served as a judge on the 2007 program "Hayalin İçin Söyle" and acted alongside Gönül Yazar in a commercial in 2011. She portrayed herself in the 1998 TV series "Sibel."

Her discography includes albums such as "Muazzez Abacı Söylüyor," "Geceler," "Söyleme Bilmesinler," "Felek," "Sensiz Olmadı," "Efendim," "Kar Yangınları," "Güller Arasında," "Tutkunum," "Cesaretim Var," "Hükümlüyüm," "Bir Efsanedir," "Ajda Pekkan & Muazzez Abacı" and "Sezen’imin Şarkıları."