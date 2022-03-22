Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom – a period spanning roughly from around 2700 B.C. to 2200 B.C., as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

A view of tombs at the Saqqara area near Giza, Egypt, March 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)