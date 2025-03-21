Osman Sınav, the renowned producer, director and screenwriter behind unforgettable Turkish TV series such as "Kurtlar Vadisi" ("Valley of the Wolves"), "Ekmek Teknesi" ("Bread and Butter") and "Deli Yürek" ("Crazy Heart"), has died at the age of 69 in Istanbul.

Sınav had been battling cancer for an extended period before his passing. His funeral prayer will take place on March 22, following the afternoon prayer at Marmara University Faculty of Theology Mosque.

The director was one of the most influential figures in Turkish television and cinema, known for his bold storytelling and distinctive directorial style. Throughout his career, he created some of the most memorable and widely loved TV series and films, shaping the cultural landscape of Türkiye. From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, his works captured the attention of millions, blending deep emotional narratives with compelling plots. His legacy extends beyond his successful projects; Sınav’s approach to filmmaking set new standards and inspired countless other creators in the industry.

Sınav, who is considered one of the cornerstone figures of Turkish cinema history through his career and works, was born in 1956 in the village of Yeşilova, Burdur, to a village imam father and a housewife mother. He completed his primary education as a boarding student in Söke, where his high school art teacher – whom he referred to as "my father" – played a crucial role in shaping his artistic career.

After high school, Sınav attended the Istanbul State Academy of Fine Arts, now known as Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, where he initially studied painting and textile design before switching to cinema and television.

Sınav began his career in the advertising industry, working as a copywriter and director. After working as a copywriter at Man Agency, he continued his career in advertising at Grafika Lintas between 1980 and 1984. In 1984, Sınav founded his own company, Sinegraf Film Production/Direction and during the years 1984 to 1987, he directed over 500 commercial films.

Transition to cinema, TV

Sınav’s primary goal was to make feature films, which led him to transition from advertising to filmmaking in 1987. He began his journey by directing several television films, including "Bir Muharririn Ölümü" ("Death of a Writer"), "Yalancı Şafak" ("False Down"), "Atlıkarınca" ("Carousel"), "Hünkarın Bir Günü" ("A Day of the Sultan"), "Küçük Dünya" ("Small World"), "Aşka Kimse Yok" ("There Is No One For Love") and "Yalancı" ("Liar").

In addition to these television works, he directed feature films. One of his notable works was adapting Mustafa Kutlu’s novel "Uzun Hikaye" ("Long Story") into a film, starring Kenan Imirzalioğlu and Tuğçe Kazaz.

In 2011-2012, Sınav graduated from Mimar Sinan University with his "Long Story" film, receiving his diploma from his professor, Sami Şekeroğlu, during the university’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Sınav focused on television series in the 1990s, cementing his reputation as a master director. He produced and directed 25 beloved series.

His 1993 series "Süper Baba" ("Super Dad") became a huge hit with viewers of all ages. Sınav also directed "Yalancı" in 1994, which won awards at the Golden Orange Film Festival, including Best Actor for Mehmet Aslantuğ and Best Director for Sınav.

Sınav continued to create successful TV series, including "Melek Apartmanı" ("Angel Apartment") and Mavi Düşler ("Blue Dreams"). His 1998 film "Gerilla," starring Mehmet Aslantuğ and Ayşegül Aldinç, also gained attention, with Tomris Oğuzalp winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the Golden Orange.

Sınav played a key role in popularizing the trend of adapting successful TV characters into films in Türkiye. He discovered actor Imirzalioğlu, whom he saw as having a strong screen presence and together they worked on the highly successful series "Deli Yürek" ("Crazy Heart") (1999). Due to the show's popularity, Sınav directed the 2001 film Deli Yürek: Bumerang Cehennemi, which became a box-office hit.

In 2002, Sınav directed the beloved series "Ekmek Teknesi," which starred Mazhar Alanson and Savaş Dinçel. He also directed and produced "Kurtlar Vadisi," one of the most iconic Turkish TV series, managing the show until its 55th episode. The series, focusing on mafia and deep-state relationships, became a nationwide sensation.

Later, he directed films such as "Kapıları Açmak" ("Opening the Doors") and a new version of Metin Erksan’s classic "Acı Hayat" ("Bitter Life"). His film "Pars: Kiraz Operasyonu" ("Pars: Operation Cherry") starred an impressive cast, including Udo Kier and was praised for its success as an action film despite the critiques it received.

Sınav's career was marked by his constant creativity and his ability to adapt his work to the tastes of both domestic and international audiences. His 2006 series "Pusat," about boxing, garnered high ratings but was canceled after 13 episodes due to not meeting his desired quality.

Recent works

In his later years, Sınav continued to work on a range of projects, including "Yalaza," "İnadına Aşk," ("In Spite of Love") "Kızılelma," ("Red Apple") "Hatasız Kul Olmaz" and "Sen Anlat Karadeniz" ("Tell Them, Black Sea"). His last projects were the series "Yalnız Kurt" ("Lone Wolf") starring Cihan Ünal and "Kör Nokta" ("Blind Spot").

Sınav was a member of both the Directors’ Association and the Television and Cinema Film Producers Union. He also taught at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University’s Cinema and Television Department.

His contributions to Turkish cinema were recognized by many, including director Ahmet Çadırcı, who praised Sınav for blending American cinematic influences with Turkish culture and psychological motifs in his films.

Osman Sınav, a man who never tired of working, once said: "I’ve always chased my dreams, lived through much, but I’m still at the very beginning. There’s so much more to do. People who don’t chase their own dreams can never be successful. Even if I fall down 99 times, I’ll always rise again, just like the poet says." His legacy will remain a significant part of Turkish cinema and television.