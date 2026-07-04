Contemporary art has found a new home on Türkiye's Aegean coast after VISION Art Platform partnered with The Bodrum Edition to transform the luxury resort into an immersive cultural destination where guests can experience internationally acclaimed artworks beyond the traditional gallery setting.

The collaboration introduces a curated exhibition featuring Irish multimedia artist Mairead McClean and Turkish interdisciplinary artist Koray Tokdemir, whose works have been integrated throughout the hotel's architecture and natural surroundings to create a discovery-driven art journey.

Rather than treating art as a standalone attraction, the project weaves it into the daily guest experience, encouraging visitors to engage with the pieces as part of the hotel's atmosphere.

Located in Yalıkavak overlooking the Aegean Sea, The Bodrum Edition has built a reputation for combining luxury hospitality with cultural programming.

The partnership with Istanbul-based VISION Art Platform reflects that vision by turning the five-star resort into an open exhibition space where contemporary art complements the property's striking design and coastal landscape.

The exhibition was officially unveiled during an exclusive launch event attended by Koray Tokdemir.

The evening began with a private cocktail reception before continuing with a dinner at the hotel's signature restaurant, DAHA Mehmet Akdağ, led by chef Mehmet Akdağ.

The event blended art, fine dining and hospitality, underscoring the hotel's commitment to bringing culture and lifestyle together under one roof.

McClean, an artist and filmmaker based between Northern Ireland and England, is known for works spanning film, video, photography and sound.

Drawing on archival material, family histories and personal narratives, her practice explores memory, identity, history and media representation while challenging viewers to reconsider how both personal and collective histories are constructed.

Her works often blur the line between documented history and lived experience, creating visually compelling narratives that question the reliability of memory while connecting intimate stories with broader social and political themes.

The contemplative setting of The Bodrum Edition provides a fitting backdrop for these reflections, allowing visitors to experience the artworks within a tranquil coastal environment.

Tokdemir brings a distinctly interdisciplinary perspective rooted in architecture, philosophy, science and contemporary art.

Based in Istanbul, he investigates the relationships between existence, time and matter through paintings, sculptures, installations, reliefs and mixed-media works.

His artistic practice incorporates diverse materials including soil, concrete, plaster, resin, metal, burned wood and natural elements to examine how humans perceive reality.

By combining physical craftsmanship with digital production methods, Tokdemir invites audiences to question what lies beneath the visible world and to explore new ways of understanding memory, consciousness and space.

Displayed throughout the hotel's indoor and outdoor spaces, the works of McClean and Tokdemir create a dialogue with the surrounding architecture and the Aegean landscape.

A wide view of the Aegean Sea, Bodrum, Türkiye, July 4, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Rather than existing as isolated exhibits, the installations encourage guests to discover art organically as they move through the property, offering fresh perspectives with every encounter.

For VISION Art Platform, the collaboration represents its broader mission of expanding the reach of contemporary art beyond museums and galleries.

Through exhibitions, international partnerships and innovative cultural initiatives, the platform seeks to bring artists closer to audiences in everyday environments while supporting meaningful artistic exchange.

The project also reflects a growing movement among luxury hospitality brands to integrate curated cultural experiences into guest stays. By placing contemporary art at the heart of the visitor experience, The Bodrum Edition is helping position Bodrum as not only one of Türkiye's premier tourism destinations but also an emerging center for artistic dialogue and creative discovery.