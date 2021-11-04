Daily Sabah logo

A dream on two wings: Istanbul's butterfly garden

by Daily Sabah with AA Nov 04, 2021 12:59 pm +03 +03:00

(AA Photo)

The butterflies enjoy their existence in a special greenhouse where certain weather conditions are maintained at all times.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

From monarchs to intricate moths, there are a wide variety of butterflies.

(AA Photo)

Oranges are hung as a little snack for the critters.

(AA Photo)

It is possible to observe all four stages of their life in this garden; namely the egg, larva, pupa and adult.

(AA Photo)

Ünlü stressed that the garden's purpose is to draw attention to the functions of the butterflies in the wild.

(AA Photo)

Noting that she also educates students visiting the farm about butterflies, Ünlü said, "Butterflies are very important for pollination in nature."

(AA Photo)

"They pollinate like bees, meaning that they help plants reproduce and multiply."

(AA Photo)

"The disappearance of pollination means the end of life."

(AA Photo)

"We must protect these beautiful creatures for our nature and future."

(AA Photo)

Ünlü said the lifetime of a butterfly is not only one day, contrary to popular belief, and that there are species on the farm that live between two weeks and three months.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

Ünlü was inspired on a trip to the U.K. to make such a farm herself and succeeded.

(AA Photo)

Founded by chemistry teacher Çiğdem Ünlü, the butterfly farm in the Zerzevatçı village in Istanbul's Beykoz district hosts 800 butterflies and attracts hundreds of people each week.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

