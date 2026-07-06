The funeral for acclaimed Turkish actor Zihni Göktay, whose distinctive style and decadeslong career onstage, film and television made him a household name, will be held Tuesday in Istanbul. He was 81.

A memorial ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) City Theaters Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage. Following the ceremony, his body will be taken to the Şakirin Mosque for funeral prayers after the noon prayer. He will be buried at Karacaahmet Cemetery.

Göktay was widely known for his long-running performances in classic productions, most notably “Lüküs Hayat,” which brought him broad public recognition. He was regarded as one of the prominent figures in Turkish theater, particularly within the City Theaters institution, where he worked for many years.

Throughout his career, Göktay appeared in numerous theater productions, films and television series. Colleagues and audiences often praised his disciplined work ethic and deep commitment to the stage.

Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Istanbul’s Fatih district, Göktay began his involvement in theater during his school years, attending amateur performances with his father and participating in school plays. He later studied at Pertevniyal High School and became active in student and community theater groups during the early stages of his career.

He worked with several amateur and youth theater organizations before serving in the military in Sivas. After completing his service, he joined Ankara Meydan Sahnesi, where he worked from 1964 to 1973. He later became a member of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality City Theaters, where he remained for decades.

Göktay once said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that major figures in Turkish theater helped shape his career, noting his long association with leading directors and institutions in the field.

He gained nationwide recognition through his performances in productions such as “Lüküs Hayat,” “Kanlı Nigar,” “Sarıpınar 1914,” “Pembe Konağın Gelinleri,” “Cibali Karakolu” and “Resimli Osmanlı Tarihi.” He also worked in radio, serving as both director and actor at Istanbul Radio from 1978 to 1996 and was active in voice acting.

In film and television, Göktay became known for a wide range of memorable characters, including roles in “Tosun Paşa,” “Meraklı Köfteci,” “Atla Gel Şaban” and “Fahriye Abla.” He also appeared in television series such as “Bizimkiler,” “Kuruntu Ailesi,” “Koçum Benim” and “Zaman Mekan Makinesi.”

In “Hababam Sınıfı Merhaba,” he played the literature teacher "Üçbuçuk Yusuf," further cementing his popularity with younger audiences.

Göktay married Sevinç Göktay in 1978. The couple had two children, Zeynep and Ömer.

He was particularly noted for his long-running portrayal of “Rıza” in the operetta “Lüküs Hayat,” performed at City Theaters for 28 consecutive years. He played the role through 134 cast changes and was nominated for a Guinness World Records entry for the achievement.

Göktay often described himself as maintaining an “amateur spirit” throughout his professional career. “I never lost my amateur spirit,” he said in a previous interview. “I went onstage even when I was sick. When my mother died, I performed that same day.”

In 2022, he received the Yapı Kredi Special Award at the 24th Yapı Kredi Afife Theater Awards. He described the honor as particularly meaningful after a career spanning more than five decades.

Over the years, Göktay received numerous honors, including lifetime achievement and performance awards from various cultural institutions and festivals.