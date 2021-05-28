In photos: Cyclone Yaas devastates eastern India

Heavy rain and high tides hit parts of India's east coast when a cyclone pushed ashore on Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have been evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge.
A man looks at a car damaged due to Cyclone Yaas that made landfall Wednesday at Digha on the Bay of Bengal coast, West Bengal state, India, May 27, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.