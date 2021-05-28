Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Cyclone Yaas devastates eastern India

by Agencies May 28, 2021 12:28 pm +03 +03:00

Heavy rain and high tides hit parts of India's east coast when a cyclone pushed ashore on Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have been evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge.

A man looks at a car damaged due to Cyclone Yaas that made landfall Wednesday at Digha on the Bay of Bengal coast, West Bengal state, India, May 27, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man covers his head with plastic as heavy rainfall lashes the city due to the cyclone Yaas in Kolkata, India, May 27, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A woman rests at a shelter as Cyclone Yaas barrels toward India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal, May 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Residents collect debris from a damaged area near a beach in the Bay of Bengal in Digha, India, May 27, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

People rest inside a shelter after they were evacuated from their houses in coastal areas ahead of Cyclone Yaas, May 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Villagers return to their homes through a water-logged road at a beach in Shankarpur, India, May 27, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Waves lash a damaged shoreline after Cyclone Yaas, May 27, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A tornado is seen approaching as Cyclone Yaas continues to move inland, in Naihati, West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video on May 26, 2021.

(IG @rupamsarkar11/via Reuters)

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use a megaphone to appeal to residents to move to safer place ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents collect debris from a damaged area near a beach after Cyclone Yaas hit India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal in Digha, India, May 27, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A horse crosses a water-logged road after rain ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People run through a waterlogged road due to rising sea level ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district, India, May 26, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures next to the debris of damaged tourist lodges on a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Beach vendors' kiosks are surrounded by water during high tide at the Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast, May 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

National Disaster Response Force personnel clear trees uprooted in rain and strong winds as Cyclone Yaas intensifies over the Bay of Bengal in the Balasore district, Odisha, India, May 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People walk on the debris of damaged tourist lodges along a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Shankarpur, in the Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 27, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man fills up drinking water in a bottle on a flooded street after heavy rainfall lashes the city due to Cyclone Yaas in Kolkata, India, May 27, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A satellite image released by NASA shows Cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast, May 26, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A resident looks out from inside a primary school building used as a shelter in the Balasore district of Odisha state on May 26, 2021, as Cyclone Yaas barreled toward India's eastern coast in the Bay of Bengal.

(AFP Photo)

