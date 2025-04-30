Music producer Naci Keklik, a 57-year-old vinyl collector, carefully preserves his extensive collection of over 7,000 records on the shelves of his living room. Inspired by the 1983 song by Ilhan Irem, Keklik has nurtured his passion for records since his youth, residing in Istanbul with his wife, Ayten Neşe Keklik and his cat, Sevecen. It was his uncle and older neighborhood friends who first introduced him to the world of vinyl, sparking his lifelong love for music.

Keklik's journey into vinyl began in the 1970s, when he first started listening to foreign songs. Over time, his collection grew and he added records from local Turkish artists to his collection. Eventually, he began collecting album covers, realizing their intrinsic value. These covers are now proudly displayed on a wall in his living room, which also houses a specialized turntable and sound system designed for playing his rare and signed records. Keklik's collection spans a wide range of genres, including Turkish and foreign pop, Anadolu rock, classical music, jazz and folk, providing him with endless enjoyment depending on his mood.

Keklik fondly remembers the days of his youth when he lived in Fatih, Istanbul. Two older friends in his neighborhood encouraged him to explore vinyl, particularly foreign music. "They were deeply into the serious music of the 1970s. They would copy their vinyl records onto cassette tapes and that’s how I got hooked," he explained. As a teenager, Keklik started collecting Turkish records, eventually developing a deep passion for music. His musical heroes were Barış Manço, Ilhan Irem and Erkin Koray, who were the icons of his youth.

In his early days as a collector, Keklik frequented the old market in Beyazıt, where he purchased 45 RPM records to expand his collection. For him, the album covers were just as valuable as the vinyl itself. "Having the album cover with the record is crucial because they were printed in limited quantities and over time, fewer copies have survived," he explained.

Role of cinema

Keklik believes that the resurgence of interest in vinyl among younger generations is largely due to filmmaker Çağan Irmak's influence. Irmak's film "Issız Adam" ("Alone") played a significant role in sparking the revival of vinyl culture. "The younger generation found it interesting and beautiful. The ritual of handling vinyl records, opening the album covers, reading the lyrics and placing the record on the turntable is something they embraced," Keklik noted. He credits Çağan Irmak’s work as a significant factor in the vinyl comeback.

He also mentioned that the cost of obtaining old records has risen, but following the film's success, record labels have begun reissuing older albums, making these records more affordable for new collectors.

Keklik reflects on the unique qualities of analog recordings, which were the norm before the digital era. "Artists would go to the studio, sit down just like I do, and record live with musicians. These analog recordings were then transferred to vinyl without any loss of quality. Vinyl captures that live, raw, unfiltered energy," he explained, emphasizing the unmatched authenticity of analog music.

While Keklik enjoys sharing his passion for vinyl with guests, he is very protective of his collection. "No one can take my records; I have a firm stance on that," he said. "I keep them meticulously organized, and no one dares to move them. I don't think anyone can care for them the way I do." Keklik takes great care to preserve the integrity of his collection, ensuring that each record is placed back in its rightful spot after use.

Future of collection

Although Keklik has not made firm plans for the future of his vinyl collection, he has given it some thought. "I need to draw a line somewhere," he admitted. "We're not as young as we once were. I once discussed it with my daughter and even started collecting children's story records for her. However, I realized it was more of a hobby of mine than hers. I don’t think she’s as interested in continuing the collection, so I've decided to stop here for now." He hasn't yet figured out what will come next for the collection, but he remains in contact with other collectors, occasionally trading records with them.

Lifetime of memories in vinyl

Keklik’s collection is not just about the records but also the memories they hold. Among his most treasured possessions are signed records from artists such as Ilhan Irem, Barış Manço and Erkin Koray, as well as rare items from other beloved Turkish musicians, including Banu Kırbağ, Asu Maralman and Coşkun Demir. Keklik fondly recalls getting his 45 RPM records signed by Ilhan Irem, marking a personal achievement in his collecting journey.

Despite occasional risks – such as a small earthquake that shook his home, during which he prioritized saving his records over escaping – Keklik remains committed to preserving his collection. "I remember holding onto this block of shelves instead of running outside during the quake," he said with a laugh.