President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the recipients of the 2023 Grand Presidential Culture and Art Awards on his social media on Oct. 29.

"I congratulate the recipients of the 2023 Grand Presidential Culture and Art Awards, who have adorned the pride of our republic's 100th year with their contributions and achievements to the 'Century of Türkiye' vision, as well as our scholars and cultural figures."

The recipients of the award are announced as Süleyman Uludağ in the field of science, Ali Birinci in the field of culture, Emel Sayın in the field of music, Ilhami Atalay in the field of painting, Hasan Aycın in the field of caricature, Sami Şekeroğlu in the field of cinema, Refik Anadol in the field of digital art, Sinan Genim in the field of architecture and Nazan Bekiroğlu in the field of literature.

The post also noted that the Loyalty Awards were given to Attila Ilhan, Barış Manço, Ismail Hakkı Uzunçarşılı, Muhsin Ertuğrul and Samiha Ayverdi.