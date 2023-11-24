Australian Hollywood actor Travis Fimmel, best known for his iconic role as King Ragnar in "Vikings," visited Istanbul on Nov. 23 and held a meeting with Batuhan Mumcu, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye.

The actor visited Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Historical Museum with Mumcu.

Fimmel informed about the history and architecture of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, then experienced the atmosphere of the Hagia Sophia Historical Museum, which digitally showcases its rich history to visitors.

Mumcu, accompanying the famous actor on the tour, announced a record increase in tourist numbers in 2023.

Fimmel highlighted the role of the Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) in promoting Türkiye globally. He emphasized efforts to attract the international film industry, expressing satisfaction with the country's growing appeal to renowned stars.

TGA continues its promotional efforts, drawing the attention of global travelers, including Hollywood's famous actors, directors and producers to Türkiye's rich cultural heritage.