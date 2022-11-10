As Türkiye commemorates its great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, on the 84th anniversary of his death, an album about the funeral ceremony is set to be exhibited online.

After the two-year restoration of the "Our Eternal Leader Atatürk's Funeral Ceremony in Istanbul and Ankara Album" by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the album will be made available for virtual visits on the website of the National Library. The funeral album consists of photographs taken at the funerals held in Istanbul and Ankara

Within the scope of the work carried out in the National Library Restoration and Conservation Laboratory, the writings on the binding and front cover of the album were retouched, the carrier pages were changed, and the photographs were repaired.

A virtual exhibition was prepared on the website of the National Library for the album consisting of 800 photographs of Atatürk's last journey.

Ali Odabaş, general manager of Libraries and Publications at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, told Anadolu Agency (AA) about the study and said that they wanted to make a very valuable album visible on the 84th anniversary of the death of the great leader.

Speaking with an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Ali Odabaş said: "Some of the photos were worn and damaged. The surface of the album was repaired and the carrier papers were changed over two years. We will display the album in a virtual exhibition and make it accessible on the website in the coming days. This precious album begins with the news of Atatürk's death by Anadolu Agency on Nov. 10, 1938."

"The album continues with the frames from Nov. 16, when the catafalque was placed at Dolmabahçe Palace, on Nov. 19 when his body was taken to Izmit with the battleship Yavuz, and from there to Ankara by the train that Atatürk used in his domestic trips. And on Nov. 20, he was welcomed by both the public and state officials. It is an album covering the period until his transfer to his temporary tomb at the Ethnography Museum on Nov. 21. It is a quite precious album."

"Our Eternal Leader Atatürk's Funeral Ceremony in Istanbul and Ankara Album" also records the moments of the Turkish people's mourning over Atatürk's death and the expression of respect made by people from different parts of Türkiye and the world.