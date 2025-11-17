The Grand Egyptian Museum has brought in new measures to try to regulate the rush of visitors who have flocked to see the collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts in the two weeks since the museum was officially opened.

As of this weekend, tickets can only be booked for specific time slots, which often make it easier to control visitor flows.

From the beginning of December until further notice, people will have to buy their tickets online ahead of their visit, according to a statement from the museum administration.

The museum, located near the Pyramids, was opened on Nov. 1 in a lavish ceremony attended by dozens of world leaders and media representatives.

A spokesman said an average of around 19,000 people visit the museum every day to see the collection, which includes treasures from the tomb of King Tutankhamun and the 42-meter-long solar boat of King Khufu, or Cheops. These numbers have exceeded the expectations of Egyptian authorities.

During several visits, a dpa reporter found enormous crowds filling the museum from the morning onwards, many locals among them.

The Egyptian newspaper al-Masry al-Youm reported a significant increase in interest among Egyptians in the history of their country due to the huge media interest surrounding the museum's opening.

If the current visitor numbers continue throughout the year, the Grand Egyptian Museum is on track to become one of the most visited museums in the world. Only the Louvre in Paris and the National Museum of China in Beijing had higher average visitor numbers last year.