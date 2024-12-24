Refik Anadol Studio has unveiled a groundbreaking new project, Living Encyclopedia: Large Nature Model (LNM), as part of DATALAND, the world’s first artificial intelligence art museum. This immersive, AI-driven experience reimagines the concept of a traditional encyclopedia by transforming large nature-based data sets into sensory, interactive encounters.

In a post shared on his social media account, the new media artist Refik Anadol introduced LNM as an AI-powered platform within the DATALAND framework. He emphasized how LNM redefines the way we engage with knowledge, offering a new kind of experience through the convergence of text, visuals and sound. Anadol explained that this approach allows visitors to explore encyclopedic information dynamically and engagingly, creating an evolving space for discovery.

In his enthusiastic announcement, Anadol expressed his excitement about the project, stating: "LNM offers a space where knowledge is experienced through generative text, images and sound, rather than just static information. It’s an innovative step in interacting with data – an experience that sparks curiosity, thought and awe."

Interaction modes of LNM

Anadol also highlighted that LNM, developed in collaboration with Black Forest Labs, connects users to the beauty and complexity of the natural world in a dynamic, vibrant way. The platform offers three distinct interaction modes, each providing a unique form of engagement:

Research mode: Users can explore detailed ecosystems, interact with real-time weather simulations and delve into environmental data.

Creation mode: This mode allows users to generate scientifically accurate images of flora, fauna and fungi based on text prompts, encouraging creativity and scientific exploration.

Dream mode: An immersive experience that takes users on a meditative journey through evolving landscapes, visuals and nature sounds, providing a space for calm and connection.

Anadol invited his followers to join the beta community and contribute to shaping the future of the project, saying: "Be among the first to experience LNM and help shape its future in Web3 and beyond."