The MODEM Modern and Contemporary Arts Center in Debrecen hosts "Rumi Dreams," a digital exhibition by renowned Turkish media artist Refik Anadol. Organized in collaboration with the Turkish Embassy in Budapest, Refik Anadol Studio, Debrecen Municipality and Konya Metropolitan Municipality, the exhibition opened its doors on Aug. 3 as part of the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year.

"Rumi Dreams" reflects the colorful world of Rumi through an artificial intelligence-based light and movement show. The exhibition, led by Konya Metropolitan Municipality, interprets a vast collection of Mesnevi and Sufi music recordings using today's computer technologies. It aims to convey the idea of Rumi’s "light emerging from within our hearts."

The exhibition will also be featured in the cultural program of the 58th Debrecen Flower Festival and will be open to visitors from Aug. 3 to Sept. 29.

At the opening event, Türkiye's ambassador to Budapest, Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu, expressed her pleasure in presenting Refik Anadol's work in Debrecen, Hungary’s second-largest city, and thanked the Yapı Merkezi and Synergy construction companies for their support of the exhibition.

Istvan Puskas, deputy mayor of Debrecen responsible for cultural affairs, and Kata Vizi, director of MODEM, expressed their happiness at the opportunity to showcase modern Turkish art in Debrecen as part of the Cultural Year.

Following the opening, a panel moderated by digital art curator Viola Lukacs featured 3D video mapping artist Zsolt Bordos Laszlo and futurist image creator Ferenc Kömlödi, who shared their impressions of the "Rumi Dreams" exhibition with the guests.