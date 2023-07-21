Thursday marked the ninth anniversary of the passing of German archaeologist Klaus Schmidt, who was honored for his pivotal role in the excavation of Göbeklitepe—an ancient site renowned as the "zero-point of history."

In the province of Şanlıurfa in southeastern Türkiye, Göbeklitepe ("Potbelly Hill") was discovered in 1963 by researchers from Istanbul and Chicago universities and has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2018.

Schmidt visited Göbeklitepe, estimated to date back up to 12,000 years, in 1994 and identified the visible upper parts of T-shaped obelisks to be from the Neolithic period. His team also took part in excavations under the Şanlıurfa Museum Directorate starting in 1995.

Under Schmidt's direction, the Göbeklitepe dig team unearthed important clues about human history, suggesting a transition phase from a hunter-gatherer to a settled lifestyle.

UNESCO World Heritage Site Göbeklitepe, known as the "zero point of history," is being commemorated on the 9th anniversary of the passing of Prof. Dr. Klaus Schmidt, who contributed to its transformation into humanity's shared heritage, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, July 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

They unearthed Neolithic human statues, limestone carvings of wild boars, foxes, and birds, and a multitude of flint arrowheads.

Neolithic T-shaped obelisks, standing 3-6 meters (about 10-20 feet) and weighing 40-60 tons, were uncovered during the excavation.

The findings also included remnants of the world's oldest temples, measuring 8-30 meters in diameter, and a 65-centimeter-tall (26 inches) human statuette believed to be approximately 12,000 years old.

Göbeklitepe swiftly gained global recognition and made it to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List in 2011 with excavation director Schmidt working tirelessly for its permanent listing.

Schmidt, 61, died due to a heart attack during a vacation to Germany on July 20, 2014. His funeral took place in Diebach, Germany.

After Schmidt's greatest dream came true, Göbeklitepe was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List as of July 1, 2018.

Göbeklitepe became one of the most curious and visited ruins in Türkiye and hosted over 2 million visitors.

UNESCO World Heritage Site Göbeklitepe, known as the "zero point of history," is being commemorated on the 9th anniversary of the passing of Prof. Dr. Klaus Schmidt, who contributed to its transformation into humanity's shared heritage, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, July 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

Remembered in Şanlıurfa

Local officials and tourism professionals in Şanlıurfa commemorated Schmidt on his death anniversary, pointing to his contributions to the Göbeklitepe's excavation.

"Klaus played a significant role and made great efforts both in the excavation and in the promotion of Göbeklitepe to the world. He dedicated his life to both Şanlıurfa and Göbeklitepe," said Müslüm Çoban, the general secretary of Şanlıurfa's tourist guides chamber.

"As tourist guides, we have great gratitude and respect for Schmidt for what he accomplished...The legacy he left behind has made significant contributions to both the world of archaeology and Şanlıurfa," added Çoban, highlighting Schmidt's role in GÖbeklitepe's inclusion on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Şanlıurfa's mayor, as well as the top elected officials of its constituent districts, also released messages of condolence for Schmidt.