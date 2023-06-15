Göbeklitepe, also known as "Potbelly Hill," nestled upon a sun-drenched hillside in southeastern Türkiye, has captivated the gaze of the world since its very first moments of discovery. Revered as the oldest sanctuary known to humanity, this ancient marvel conceals within its sacred stones countless untold tales, awaiting their moment to be unveiled.

These narratives find their latest rendition through the remarkable exhibition titled "A New Story – Photographs From and Around Göbeklitepe," by the renowned Spanish artist Isabel Munoz, within the esteemed halls of Pera Museum, Türkiye's grandest contemporary art institution.

Pera Museum, in collaboration with the Suna and Inan Kıraç Foundation, the Spanish Embassy in Türkiye, the Istanbul Cervantes Institute, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, Şanlıurfa Provincial Directorate and the excavation authorities, has orchestrated this remarkable exhibition.

As the name suggests, this exhibition, "A New Story," goes beyond a mere visual display of photographs documenting an archaeological site. It transcends traditional artistic frames and immerses us completely in the mystical realms of Göbeklitepe's ancient inhabitants, offering a profound ritualistic experience that pays homage to the ancestors. It delves deep into the enigmatic period of that bygone era, enveloping the visitors in a captivating journey that unveils the essence of Göbeklitepe.

"Nevali Çori," by Isabel Munoz, 2022, archival pigment print. (Photo courtesy of Pera Museum)

Driven by her passion for exploring and reflecting the nature, aesthetics and way of life of different cultures, Munoz turns her attention to Türkiye's significant archaeological sites such as Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe and Sayburç, which are some of the important settlements of the Neolithic period located in Şanlıurfa, in this exhibition.

Indeed, the role of curation in an exhibition is often emphasized, and François Cheval, the curator of this exhibition, brilliantly complements Munoz's exploration of mysticism and ritual with his masterful curation. The first floor of the exhibition is dominated by a vibrant red background, which becomes an integral part of the ritual brought to life through Munoz's photographs. It serves as a tribute to blood, life and sacrifice – a homage to the sacredness ancient civilizations attributed to this fluid, the essence of the earth cult.

The lower floor of the exhibition, on the other hand, welcomes visitors with a nocturnal blue hue. Cheval suggests that this, as expected, serves as a reference to the sky. The dark sky during rituals, adorned with shining stars, symbolizes the ascent to the realm of the sky cult. It beautifully captures the connection between earthly rituals and celestial forces, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere for the visitors.

François Cheval describes Isabel Munoz's work as entirely based on totems. It is not a chronological account of events but rather a compilation of histories from ancient, mythical and legendary times. Each time, it is a "new history" that starts from scratch. "Her photographs define the belongingness of the storyteller, who is a part of that extensive lineage of ancestors. In the presence of these images, we find ourselves facing a narrative that bears witness to our closeness with the 'guardians of the otherworld,' not just an aesthetic occurrence but a narrative that is renewed with each passionate encounter," he elaborated.

A photo taken by Toni Catala shows Isabel Munoz in the field. (Photo courtesy of Pera Museum)

Munoz, recognized as one of the top 12 contemporary photographers alive, according to Prado Museum and the Prado Museum Friends Foundation in 2018-2019, delves into the essence of capturing this impact. Since these ancient rituals were often conducted at night, Munoz descends to the field with a torch, just as the individuals present in that era would have used, without any artificial lighting, to capture her photographs. As a result, the shadows in the pictures actually help recreate the same mystery and ceremonial scene that existed centuries ago. Isabel pays homage to this scene, bowing before it with her images and striving to transmit the same emotions.

As I wandered through the exhibition in the company of Munoz, she painted a vivid portrait with her words, describing it as a sacred rite, a mystical journey and a grand celebration of the very essence of fertility's creation.

Apart from the powerful photographs, there are also areas in the exhibition featuring video installations, showcasing the sacred site with its shining T-shaped megaliths under a dynamic, star-filled sky. One of these areas is located on the fifth floor, resembling a temple-like space, and Munoz specifically requested this work to be placed there. In essence, everything in the exhibition is a complete unraveling of a complementary mystery, where each element contributes to the greater whole.

In the ethereal realm of Munoz's photographs, nestled within one of the most mystical corners of human history, curator François Cheval remarked: "She does not content herself with capturing the enigmatic interplay between the unknown, mystery and artistic expression, but rather bows humbly before these hallucinatory visions, staggering remnants and monumental megaliths."

"Göbeklitepe," by Isabel Munoz, 2023, archival pigment print. (Photo courtesy of Pera Museum)

Soil from site on photographs

"A New Story – Photographs From and Around Göbeklitepe" not only allows us to explore the enigmatic geography of human history through the captivating perspective of the renowned photographer but also surprises us with her inventive approaches and printing techniques.

One such innovation is Munoz's groundbreaking "Tepetype" technique, unveiling a whole new dimension. Another marvel is her correlation of EEG images, where she reflects her own brain's electrical waves onto the mesmerizing portrayal of the human head figure at Karahantepe. This extraordinary self-portrait, achieved through the aid of EEG, stands as a testament to her captivating oeuvre and experimental endeavors.

Moreover, Munoz integrates the "sacred" soil she collects from these historical sites in a unique manner into all her prints, infusing them with profound symbolism and primal energy.

It is worth noting that Munoz holds the distinguished title of being the first female artist accepted into the "Academie Royale des Beaux-Arts" in the field of photography.

"A New Story – Photographs From and Around Göbeklitepe," will be on display at the exhibition halls on the fourth and fifth floors of Pera Museum until Sept. 17, 2023, inviting visitors into a world of enchantment and discovery.