Renowned German artist Georg Baselitz will showcase his recent works at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) from Sept. 13 to Feb. 2 with support from Akbank Sanat.

The exhibition, titled "Georg Baselitz: The Last Ten Years," will feature nearly a hundred large-scale paintings and sculptures by Baselitz, spanning SSM’s gallery spaces and garden.

In addition to the SSM exhibition, a comprehensive selection of the artist’s prints will be simultaneously displayed at Akbank Sanat. Sir Norman Rosenthal, an expert on Baselitz's work, will curate the exhibition.

Baselitz has significantly influenced the international art scene since 1980, redefining German art in the latter half of the 20th century. His unique artistic style, developed as a response to the trauma and tragedy of World War II, involves painting compositions upside down. This method has allowed Baselitz to abstract and innovate within traditional formats.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a rich program, including a comprehensive catalog, lectures, film screenings, educational sessions for adults and children and workshops, offering a deep insight into Baselitz's creative process and artistic journey over the past fifty years.

Georg Baselitz, born Hans-Georg Kern on Jan. 23, 1938, in Deutschbaselitz, East Germany, is a leading German artist celebrated for his groundbreaking work in painting, printmaking and sculpture. Baselitz gained prominence in the 1980s for his unique technique of painting images upside down, a method he adopted in the late 1960s. This innovative approach challenges traditional perspectives and emphasizes form and color over representational accuracy.

Baselitz's art is deeply rooted in his response to the trauma and historical context of post-World War II Germany. His distinctive style often features distorted or fragmented figures, reflecting themes of history, identity and the human condition. His work has significantly reshaped the narrative of German art and continues to influence contemporary artists.

Throughout his career, Baselitz has been recognized globally, with his work featured in major collections such as the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Tate Gallery in London. His contributions to the art world have earned him widespread acclaim, solidifying his position as a pivotal figure in modern art.