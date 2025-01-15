Renowned Turkish author, poet and academic professor Iskender Pala, celebrated for his works blending Ottoman history and Islamic culture, saw his Japanese daughter-in-law, Rena Saito, choose Islam in a conversion ceremony held at the Istanbul Mufti's Office.

According to a statement from the Provincial Mufti's Office, the conversion ceremony for Saito, who is married to Alperen Ahmed Pala, took place at the office of Provincial Mufti Safi Arpaguş.

During the ceremony, Saito declared the Shahada and became a Muslim. Arpaguş, who conveyed his congratulations to Saito, provided information about the beliefs, worship and ethical principles of Islam. He explained that a new and pure chapter had opened in her life and wished her a peaceful life.

After the conversion certificate was presented, a religious wedding ceremony was also held. Pala, who attended the ceremony, congratulated his daughter-in-law and son.

After prayers, Saito was given a Japanese translation of the Quran, a book of Islamic teachings and other works in Japanese that were published by the Presidency of Religious Affairs.