Renowned author Dame Jilly Cooper, celebrated for her best-selling novels such as "Rivals" and "Riders," passed away on Monday at the age of 88.

In a statement, her children, Felix and Emily, described her as "the shining light” of their lives and said her sudden passing had left them completely shocked.

"We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us," they added.

Her most famous work was the "Rutshire Chronicles" series, which began with "Riders" in 1985.

The books explored the scandals, romantic escapades and social lives of Britain's affluent, horse-obsessed elite.

The sequel, Rivals, was released in 1988 and has been recently adapted into a popular Disney+ television series.

In the U.K. alone, her book sales exceeded 11 million copies.