Ayten Gökçer, one of the veteran figures of Turkish theater, passed away at 84.

Gökçer's funeral will take place on Wednesday, May 15, following the noon prayer, and she will be buried next to her husband, Cüneyt Gökçer, at Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.

Ayten Gökçer was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in Ankara. She began her education at the ballet department of Ankara State Conservatory in 1952 and started her career as a member of the Ankara State Theater's artist cadre in 1958.

She started her career in cinema with the film "Taçsız Kral" in 1965 but later focused more on theater than cinema. Ayten Gökçer played the lead role of "Hürmüz" in the musical "Yedi Kocalı Hürmüz." She began appearing in television series with the series "Yılan Hikayesi" in 1999. Ayten Gökçer married fellow theater actor Cüneyt Gökçer in 1964, and they have a daughter named Aslı Gökçer Oba.