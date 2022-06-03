Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

100 days: Life amid Russia's war in Ukraine

by Associated Press Jun 03, 2022 12:55 pm +03 +03:00

One hundred days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut-wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theater in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

A Ukrainian officer, seen through camouflage mesh, stands at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2022.

AP

Those images tell just a part of the overall picture of Europe’s worst armed conflict in decades.

Natali Sevriukova stands near her house after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.

AP

Nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died as it is impossible to verify, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Luxembourg's parliament on Thursday that "at least tens of thousands" of Ukrainian civilians have died so far.

Ukrainian troops escort a suspected Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.

AP

In Mariupol alone, officials have reported over 21,000 civilian dead.

Roads are empty during curfew in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.

AP

Severodonetsk, a city in the eastern region of Luhansk that has become the focus of Russia’s offensive, has seen roughly 1,500 casualties, according to the mayor.

Medical workers move a patient in the basement of a maternity hospital that has been converted into a medical ward and bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.

AP

Zelenskyy said this week that 60 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying in combat every day, with about 500 more wounded.

Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the Kyiv Zoo in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.

AP

Relentless shelling, bombing and airstrikes have reduced large swaths of many cities and towns to rubble.

A woman cries in the small basement of a house crowded with people seeking shelter from Russian airstrikes and shelling in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, March 2, 2022.

Ukraine’s parliamentary commission on human rights says Russia’s military has destroyed almost 38,000 residential buildings, rendering about 220,000 people homeless.

Children look out the window of an unheated Lviv-bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

AP

Nearly 1,900 educational facilities from kindergartens to grade schools to universities have been damaged, including 180 completely ruined.

Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train that will take them to Lviv, from the station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.

AP

The World Health Organization (WHO) has tallied 296 attacks on hospitals, ambulances and medical workers in Ukraine this year.

People take cover on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.

AP

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that about 6.8 million people have been driven out of Ukraine at some point during the conflict.

Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022.

AP

The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration estimates that as of May 23 there were more than 7.1 million internally displaced people – that is, those who fled their homes but remain in the country. That’s down from over 8 million in an earlier count.

An elderly lady sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.

AP

Ukrainian officials say that before the February invasion, Russia controlled some 7% of Ukrainian territory including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and areas held by the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.

A child looks out a steamy bus window with drawings on it as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.

AP

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said Russian forces now held 20% of the country.

An explosion tears a hole in the side of an apartment building after a Russian tank fired a rocket in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

AP

While the front lines are constantly shifting, that amounts to an additional 58,000 square kilometers (22,000 square miles) under Russian control, a total area slightly larger than Croatia.

Antonina, 84, sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated with her 12 dogs from Irpin, at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.

AP

Other infrastructure losses include 300 car and 50 rail bridges, 500 factories and about 500 damaged hospitals, according to Ukrainian officials.

Residents prepare tea in a basement being used as a bomb shelter in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 13, 2022.

AP

Russia’s last publicly released figures for its own forces came March 25, when a general told state media that 1,351 soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded.

Ukrainian firefighters work at a bombed apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.

AP

Ukraine and Western observers say the real number is much higher: Zelenskyy said Thursday that more than 30,000 Russian troops have died – “more than the Soviet Union lost in 10 years of the war in Afghanistan.”

Firefighters climb a ladder while working to extinguish a blaze in a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.

AP

In late April, the British government estimated Russian losses at 15,000.

Firefighters climb a ladder while working to extinguish a blaze in a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.

AP

Speaking on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss intelligence matters, a Western official said Russia is “still taking casualties, but ... in smaller numbers.”

A picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs at a target practice range in Lviv in western Ukraine, March 17, 2022.

AP

The official estimated that some 40,000 Russian troops have been wounded.

The statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri is almost covered with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 23, 2022.

AP

In Moscow-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, authorities have reported over 1,300 fighters lost and nearly 7,500 wounded in the Donetsk region, along with 477 dead civilians and nearly 2,400 wounded.

A man recovers items from a shop that caught fire from a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 25, 2022.

AP

Authorities reported that 29 civilians had been killed and 60 wounded in Luhansk.

Destroyed Russian armored vehicles stand idle on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 31, 2022.

AP

There is no accounting of a war that launched in late winter, continued through spring and is likely to drag on for seasons to come.

Flowers are placed on a Ukrainian military armored fighting vehicle destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 1, 2022.

AP

The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. It is a story best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience.

The mother of 40-year-old Senior Lieutenant Oliynyk Dmytro, who was killed in combat, mourns his death as she walks behind his coffin during his funeral outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, April 2, 2022.

AP

A hundred days ago, a bathtub was for bathing; now, it is a place where a little girl and her dog hide from bombs.

Zlata-Maria Shlapak sits with her puppy Letti in the bathtub while an air siren goes off, at the apartment her family is renting in Lviv where they took refuge in western Ukraine, April 2, 2022.

AP

This is a country that has been transformed in the blink of an eye.

The dead body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the pavement in Bucha, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.

AP

Photographers have shown us bodies in trenches, a landscape littered with buildings in ruins and the carcasses of Russian tanks.

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, April 5, 2022.

AP

They have shown us the playfulness of soldiers amid the destruction.

Nadiya Trubchaninova cries over the coffin of her son, Vadym, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, during his funeral in the cemetery of nearby Mykulychi, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 16, 2022.

AP

They have captured the tears of grieving survivors and of families separated by the war.

Yehor, 7, holds a toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 17, 2022.

AP

In 100 days of war in Ukraine, countless lives have been forever shattered, ripped apart, upended.

Ukrainians wait for a food distribution organized by the Red Cross in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, April 18, 2022.

AP

For tens of thousands, life has been brutally ended.

Tetyana Boikiv (R) hugs her neighbor Svitlana Pryimachenko after a funeral service for Boikiv’s husband, Mykola Moroz, in the Ozera village near Bucha, Ukraine, April 26, 2022.

AP

Those who have survived sometimes barely know how to begin picking up the pieces.

People wait in a car to be processed at a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, May 2, 2022.

AP

Reaching the 100-day milestone of war is both a tragedy for Ukraine but also an indication of how fiercely it has resisted.

Smoke rises from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol during shelling in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, May 7, 2022.

AP

Some analysts thought its troops might quickly crumble against Russia’s larger and better-equipped military.

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral in Zorya Truda in the Odessa region of Ukraine, May 16, 2022.

AP

Ukraine's stubborn resilience has proven otherwise.

Ukrainian troops sit in a bus after they were evacuated from besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a remand prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, May 17, 2022.

AP

But when a home symbolizing a lifetime of labor and memories is destroyed, how does one rebuild?

Anatolii Virko plays the piano outside a house likely damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, May 19, 2022.

AP

What will Ukraine be like 100 days from now?

Liudmyla Voronina opens the skylight window of her roof as she stands inside her home that was damaged by attacks in Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, May 26, 2022.

AP

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.