100 days: Life amid Russia's war in Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut-wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theater in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
A Ukrainian officer, seen through camouflage mesh, stands at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2022.
Nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died as it is impossible to verify, however, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Luxembourg's parliament on Thursday that "at least tens of thousands" of Ukrainian civilians have died so far.
Ukrainian troops escort a suspected Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022.
Severodonetsk, a city in the eastern region of Luhansk that has become the focus of Russia’s offensive, has seen roughly 1,500 casualties, according to the mayor.
Medical workers move a patient in the basement of a maternity hospital that has been converted into a medical ward and bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
Nearly 1,900 educational facilities from kindergartens to grade schools to universities have been damaged, including 180 completely ruined.
Stanislav says goodbye to his two-year-old son David and wife Anna after they boarded a train that will take them to Lviv, from the station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has tallied 296 attacks on hospitals, ambulances and medical workers in Ukraine this year.
People take cover on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that about 6.8 million people have been driven out of Ukraine at some point during the conflict.
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 5, 2022.
The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration estimates that as of May 23 there were more than 7.1 million internally displaced people – that is, those who fled their homes but remain in the country. That’s down from over 8 million in an earlier count.
An elderly lady sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 8, 2022.
Ukrainian officials say that before the February invasion, Russia controlled some 7% of Ukrainian territory including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and areas held by the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.
A child looks out a steamy bus window with drawings on it as civilians are evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 9, 2022.
On Thursday, Zelenskyy said Russian forces now held 20% of the country.
An explosion tears a hole in the side of an apartment building after a Russian tank fired a rocket in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.
While the front lines are constantly shifting, that amounts to an additional 58,000 square kilometers (22,000 square miles) under Russian control, a total area slightly larger than Croatia.
Antonina, 84, sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated with her 12 dogs from Irpin, at a triage point in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 11, 2022.
Ukraine and Western observers say the real number is much higher: Zelenskyy said Thursday that more than 30,000 Russian troops have died – “more than the Soviet Union lost in 10 years of the war in Afghanistan.”
Firefighters climb a ladder while working to extinguish a blaze in a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022.
In Moscow-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, authorities have reported over 1,300 fighters lost and nearly 7,500 wounded in the Donetsk region, along with 477 dead civilians and nearly 2,400 wounded.
A man recovers items from a shop that caught fire from a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 25, 2022.
There is no accounting of a war that launched in late winter, continued through spring and is likely to drag on for seasons to come.
Flowers are placed on a Ukrainian military armored fighting vehicle destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 1, 2022.
The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. It is a story best told in unsparing images of human suffering and resilience.
The mother of 40-year-old Senior Lieutenant Oliynyk Dmytro, who was killed in combat, mourns his death as she walks behind his coffin during his funeral outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, April 2, 2022.
A hundred days ago, a bathtub was for bathing; now, it is a place where a little girl and her dog hide from bombs.
Zlata-Maria Shlapak sits with her puppy Letti in the bathtub while an air siren goes off, at the apartment her family is renting in Lviv where they took refuge in western Ukraine, April 2, 2022.
Reaching the 100-day milestone of war is both a tragedy for Ukraine but also an indication of how fiercely it has resisted.
Smoke rises from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol during shelling in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, May 7, 2022.
Some analysts thought its troops might quickly crumble against Russia’s larger and better-equipped military.
Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Volodymyr Losev, 38, during his funeral in Zorya Truda in the Odessa region of Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
