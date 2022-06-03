100 days: Life amid Russia's war in Ukraine

One hundred days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut-wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theater in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.

A Ukrainian officer, seen through camouflage mesh, stands at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2022.

AP