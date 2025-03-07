The Athena Temple, located in the ancient city of Side in Antalya, has completed its restoration and is now open to visitors. Situated at the entrance of the ancient harbor in the Manavgat district, the temple is known to date back 2,000 years.

Dedicated to Athena, the chief goddess of the city, the temple stands next to the Temple of Apollo. It offers visitors a glimpse into the grandeur of the past through its ancient ruins.

Some of the temple's columns were restored by placing original pieces back in place during the restoration efforts, which were completed last year by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The temple, one of the most sought-after landmarks in the city, attracts both local and foreign tourists with its architectural structure and columns that carry traces of history.

Professor Feriştah Alanyalı, the head of the Side Archaeological Excavation and a faculty member at the Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Arts at Anadolu University, spoke to the Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent about the project. She mentioned that the Side Ancient City is one of the sites supported under the "Future Heritage Project," initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in 2023.

Alanyalı noted that the restoration of the Athena Temple was completed last November. She explained that restoration work had started in earlier years, though there was a period of stagnation. Since 2022, the team focused on completing architectural research and conducting partial anastylosis (reconstruction) around the temple. Excavations on private properties to the north of the temple yielded valuable data, not only for restoration but also for shedding light on the city's construction history.

The restored temple was officially opened to the public by Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

An aerial view of the Athena Temple at Side Ancient City, Antalya, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2025. (AA Photo)

Unique example

The temple’s location, right on the edge of the harbor, is significant. Alanyalı emphasized that the positioning of both the Temple of Apollo and the Athena Temple side by side is a rare and special arrangement, even though similar structures can be found elsewhere. The two major gods of the city, Apollo and Athena, are positioned next to each other, right by the harbor. These temples were constructed for the city’s patron gods – Apollo, who was closely associated with the city's name, and Athena, who was regarded as the chief goddess.

According to Alanyalı, these two temples are of great importance to the people of Side and for their role as a cultural center with influence beyond the city’s borders. Athena, as the goddess who ensured the prosperity of trade in the harbor, held an essential place in the ancient city throughout its history.

Before the restoration, the Athena Temple was often overlooked by visitors, who mainly focused on the Temple of Apollo. Alanyalı pointed out that the area was previously thought to consist only of the Temple of Apollo. The back corner of the Apollo Temple had been reconstructed in previous years, while partial anastylosis was carried out at the front of the Athena Temple. This approach allowed visitors to better understand the scale and depth of the temple, even though not all columns could be fully reconstructed.

With the restoration now complete, the Athena Temple has been transformed into a site that emphasizes the city’s historical and religious significance. Alanyalı also revealed that a restoration project for the Temple of Apollo is in the works, with plans to begin implementation either later this year or next year.